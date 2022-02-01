Residents of the Town of Hopkinton can pick up a COVID-19 at-home test kit at one of two drive-thru events at the town’s Public Works complex at 395 Woodville Road.
On Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m., residents age 70 and above can pick up a kit, which includes two tests. All residents can pick up a kit on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Residents will have to show either a driver’s license or a utility bill with their name and a Hopkinton address to get a kit.
Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.