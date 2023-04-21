HOPKINTON — The 1904 building that once served as the Ashaway School has stood unused along Hillside Avenue for the past 19 years, an eyesore for staff and parents using the newer school building. The roof and floors are both caving in, with asbestos serving as a warning to would-be trespassers to keep their distance.
Officials are hoping that by the time the buses arrive for the start of school this fall, however, the long overdue demolition of the building will be completed, bringing closure to the property and a formal end to an era in Ashaway.
Council members voiced unanimous support on Monday in allowing Town Manager Brian Rosso and town staff to continue to expedite the demolition process. Rosso said that while he could not promise work could be completed by the start of school, he was committed to seeing the project move forward and remained hopeful.
“Everyone knows the short time frame that we are working with, and we are trying to get everything done on schedule and keep working towards that goal,” Rosso said. “Some of these things may just be out of our hands, however.”
The town is working alongside staff with Hoffman Engineering, which is helping to plan for environmental testing, remediation and demolition for the project, which is funded through a $465,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The demolition of the old school building would finally bring a resolution for the property, which has long been considered a hazard. The old school has sat unused since 2004 and has been a vocal concern for parents, teachers and emergency responders due to a wide range of fire and safety issues.
After spending years considering several rehabilitation options for the old school — the community deemed all to be unworkable and expensive — the council voted in 2018 to raze the building and authorized the formation of a subcommittee to oversee salvage and demolition.
The work was initially projected to be completed in 2020, but pandemic issues and environmental remediation needs ultimately led to delays and the subcommittee went dormant. Rosso said Monday that town staff would be able to see the work through without having to call the subcommittee back together.
Though the decision to demolish the school was a logical one, and they understand the emotional ties residents have, council President Michael Geary and Vice President Scott Bill Hirst both said it was important to move forward with remediating the hazards.
“From some of the more recent pics I saw, there are asbestos rooftops hanging down, paint stripping off the walls,” Geary said. “The fire department has been there making an egress, or a set of egresses, to practice getting in and out of a space with a fire and no lights, and I think the police department has been doing something there too. The floor is also starting to cave in. It’s just too much of a hazard.”
Hirst requested the town consider a final open house event, noting he attended the school himself from 1958 to 1965, but Geary and Rosso each said that it was just too unsafe to allow for that.
“As much as I’d like to let the public go in, have them say to their grandkids, ‘Hey that’s where I went from second to fourth grade,’ we just can’t,” Geary said.
Rosso said this week that while representatives of the engineering firm have sat with town staff several times per week lately, the town is limited in what it can do to expedite the process any further. He explained that the project timeline is largely at the mercy of state permits and approvals.
The town began working with National Grid several months ago to plan for the process of capping a gas line and relocating it in order to reestablish services to the current Ashaway Elementary School, Rosso said, and is expecting approval in May. A grant officer in Providence informed town staff last week that it would be an estimated 4 to 6 weeks before the environmental cleanup plan is approved.
If everything aligns, Rosso said he hoped to be able to go to bid and gain council approval to hire a contractor for the project by June. The primary goal is to conduct the work in a manner that is safe and would not be disruptive to students.
If they cannot meet the summer deadline, councilor Robert Burns questioned whether demolition work could be done during a school vacation. Rosso said such a shift would likely be unrealistic.
“There is a lot to this project because of the age of the building and all the different materials involved. With how old it is, I don’t think a week will do,” Rosso said. ”We are trying to stay optimistic to get in there for summer, (the Chariho Regional School District) is working with us, and the state knows the time frame we are working on.”
