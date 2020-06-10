HOPKINTON — In a special vote Tuesday, Hopkinton residents approved the 2020-21 Chariho schools budget by a margin of 201 to 177. A separate vote on the town budget will follow on June 23.
Chariho School Committee Chair Ryan Callahan said he was pleased with the Hopkinton results but added that he was unsure about what those results mean.
"I’m glad that there was such support for the school budget, but that’s not the referendum that the Chariho School Committee initiated for June 30, so I don’t know what that means,” he said.
The school district has until July 1 to hold a budget referendum and the Chariho School Committee has scheduled a vote by all three towns on June 30. However, Hopkinton does not intend to participate in the June 30 referendum.
There are questions about whether the June 30 vote will be valid if only Richmond and Charlestown participate and also whether the Hopkinton vote is legally binding under the provisions of the Chariho Act.
Hopkinton has argued that the June 30 referendum date is too late and would result in the shutdown of the town, since it would not be able to set the tax rate by July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.
In a June 4 letter to Chariho School Committee Chair Ryan Callahan, one of several exchanged before Hopkinton's Chariho vote, Town Council President Frank Landolfi explained the consequences to his town that would result from waiting for the June 30 referendum.
“…The Town has a legal responsibility, separate and apart from the Chariho Act, to finally enact and execute an operating budget for the Town of Hopkinton for FY 2020-21 before July 1, 2020,” he wrote. “If it fails to do that, the Town would be risking irreparable financial harm including possible temporary shut-down of its day-to-day operations for a period of time. In other words, were Hopkinton to wait until after the results of a June 30th referendum are certified to adopt and execute its operating municipal budget, that would make such irreparable harm to the Town a reality.”
Callahan responded in a June 8 letter, questioning Landolfi’s assertion that the town budget had to be approved before July 1.
The letter reads, in part, “I do not understand your opposition toward the June 30 date. First you involve the specter of irreparable harm to the town, including a possible town shutdown. Your last financial statement published on the town webpage, however, shows over five million dollars in reserves. I suspect that you would agree that a shut-down is not in the offing.”
Callahan’s letter continued, “Second, your letter makes no reference at all to any legal requirement that you have a budget by June 30. In past years, the State has not had a budget as late as the first week of August, notwithstanding the fact that its fiscal years, [sic] like that of Hopkinton, begins on July 1. At least one other town, Coventry, has followed suit in this pandemic and has already postponed its referendum to July. I do not understand why the Town of Hopkinton cannot follow their lead.”
Richmond approved the Chariho budget on June 8 as part of the vote on the town budget at the Financial Town Meeting. Charlestown voters approved the town budget in a referendum on June 1, but not the Chariho budget, which was not on the ballot.
The Chariho Act, which governs the school district, stipulates in Section 15(3)(A) that the three towns must vote on the schools budget on the same day.
The Act states: “Within thirty (30) days after the school committee adopts its final proposed budget for the ensuing year, a budget approval referendum must be held in each of the member towns on a single day to be determined by the regional school committee.”
Callahan said Wednesday that Hopkinton’s June 9 vote did not comply with the Chariho Act.
“I don’t understand their position,” he said. “I clearly don’t agree with it, simply because it’s not in compliance with the Chariho Act,” he said.
Landolfi did not respond to a request for comment, and Town Solicitor Kevin McAllister said he could not comment on the issue.
Councilors Barbara Capalbo and Sylvia Thompson, both of whom supported the proposed Chariho budget, said they were pleased with the results of the Hopkinton vote.
Capalbo said in a written comment, “I am grateful to the school board, the PTA’s of our schools, the Friend of Chariho, and especially Hopkinton citizens who recognize the value and importance of education. Also, for those of us who review, argue and negotiate a reasonable but frugal budget in collaboration and compromise, it worked.”
Thompson said the townspeople had spoken in Tuesday's vote and it was unnecessary to vote again on June 30. Thompson gave the school district and the School Committee credit for reducing the budget so Hopkinton would not exceed the state’s 4% cap on tax levy increases, but she said the district waited too long to announce a referendum and a June 30 vote would not work for her town.
“The voters made it clear they approve of the amount that Hopkinton will be giving to Chariho this year,” she said. “We’re going to put that number in our budget and we’re going to vote on our town budget … and the voters have decided. That’s it, period. We can’t have a vote on the 30th. It will close our town down.”
The council has scheduled a special meeting on Thursday which will address a single agenda item: the Chariho budget vote.
The agenda reads in part:
“Discuss and consider implications and possible consequences of the results and outcome of the June 9, 2020 Chariho Budget Referendum for Hopkinton voters; Discuss June 8, 2020 correspondence from Chariho School Committee Chair; consider potential modifications and/or confirmation of plans for the Hopkinton Budget Referendum scheduled for June 23, 2020 and consider and possibly vote on any motions made and seconded to modify, change, cancel or confirm plans for the June 23, 2020 Referendum ...."
The meeting, which will take place remotely, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
