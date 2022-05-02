HOPKINTON — Members of the Town Council will host the annual Financial Town Assembly Tuesday evening as they present a proposed spending plan for the 2022-23 fiscal year that would represent a 3.7% increase in municipal operating expenses and raise the tax rate by 4 cents.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will include a full presentation led by Hopkinton Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr., followed by a discussion period that will allow for public comment. The proposed budget calls for a $28.12 million combined general government, education and capital spending plan that represents a $43,691 increase in the town’s contribution to the Chariho School District and $448,855 in additional spending over the current fiscal year.
If approved as presented — residents in Hopkinton, Charlestown and Richmond will have a chance to vote on a revised $55.23 million spending plan that calls for a 0.96% increase in overall spending — officials said a strong year in the town’s grand list would allow the town to set the tax rate at $18.57, an increase of just 4 cents over the current rate.
Given lingering concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to improve participation and turnout, the meeting will be held as a hybrid format, with residents able to attend in person or connect remotely through Zoom.
“Understanding the people have a vested interest in the operation of their government, the Hopkinton Town Council intends to include the public on May 3. However, due to the COVID-19 virus, the Council wants to be sure that everyone can do so safely from their own homes,” the council said in a press release. “Therefore, this hybrid meeting will be held in person and remotely using Zoom.”
As proposed, the budget calls for $7,235,333 in government spending including $280,794 in capital spending, representing a 1.6% overall increase when combined with education and a 3.7% increase without education expenses. Rising fuel costs and inflation account for a majority of the proposed increase in general government spending, officials indicated.
Police expenses account for one of the largest year-over-year increases, with the proposed budget expanding by $108,925 over the current fiscal year. Overall, the proposed budget accounts for $256,745 in new spending, not including capital projects.
The proposed budget would shift overall spending by 1% from the current fiscal year, with 76% of taxes supporting education — the district received 77% of tax funding in the current year — and the town receiving 24%.
The overall plan, with adjustments in the grand list, would require $162,879 in additional tax revenue, or 0.84%.
The assembly will also ask residents to consider one warrant item related to town legal fees. The request, as written, asks to “restrict the unspent balance remaining in the Legal Fees - Solicitor line item #01-000-5225 and the unspent balance remaining in the Litigation & Collective Bargaining line item #01- 000-5226 to be placed into the Legal Fees Restricted Account.”
Town officials said the request is more administrative and part of efforts to increase efficiency.
The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Hopkinton Town Hall, 1 Town House Road, for those wishing to attend in person. Those attending online should do so through the Zoom link, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82877891290?pwd=ZTVUYjZRQk9ES0djNlRuZTdUUkErZz09.
Those looking to log in remotely may also do so by calling 1-646-558-8656 and using the webinar ID “828 7789 1290” and passcode “540600.”
Following Tuesday’s Financial Town Assembly, the Hopkinton Town Council will be responsible for making any final revision during its meeting next Monday at 6:30 p.m. The budget will then be sent to voters for adoption during an all-day referendum on June 14 at Hopkinton Town Hall, with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m.
For more information, including a copy of the proposed budget, visit the town’s website at hopkintonri.org.
