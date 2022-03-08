HOPKINTON — Republican council members expressed concerns that appointments in town have become too politically motivated, and Council Michael Geary showed disappointment in a lack of interviews before Cynthia Davidson was selected to serve on the town’s Board of Canvassers Monday evening.
Geary and Scott Bill Hirst, who serves as the chairman of the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee, each rejected the appointment at the Hopkinton Town Council meeting, but were outvoted 3-2. Vice President Sharon Davis, a Democrat, and unaffiliated member Bob Marvel and Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. all voted in favor, citing Davidson’s professional experience in their decision to appoint her.
Davis said she has known Davidson, a Democrat who was nominated from lists provided to Moffitt by both town committees, said she has known Davidson for four years and believes she has the right drive and talent to serve the entire Hopkinton community in a positive way.
“Cynthia went canvassing with me during my 2018 campaign as a way of getting to know her neighbors and determining what their concerns were,” Davis said. “The experience excited her and instilled a desire to contribute in a nonpartisan way to the electoral process.”
An award-winning author and teacher, Davidson was made famous with the 2019 publication of her first memoir, “The Importance of Paris.” Over the first half of her life, Davidson had the opportunity to travel, living and working internationally in Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Lebanon, England, Spain, Venezuela and France.
Davidson is a graduate of New York University and has previously worked as a journalist for CBS News, as well as a businesswoman in the cross-cultural training arena, according to an autobiography.
Geary said he voted against the appointment because no interviews were held prior to an appointee being selected. He said he believes that the position is a nonpartisan one and felt that the process did not appropriately eliminate partisan biases.
Hirst went further to claim that, despite the council’s make-up with two Republicans, two unaffiliated members and a Democrat, his party’s nominations before the council have fallen on deaf ears. He noted that in recent openings, including the Chariho School Committee position left vacant when the Rev. David Stall resigned in 2021, a Democrat was selected to fill the seat — even though the position had previously been held by a Republican.
While explaining his reasoning, Hirst expressed a desire to see the position given specifically to a Republican despite agreeing with Geary’s sentiment that the position should remain a nonpartisan one. He said he believes the "politically motivated appointments" in recent months have heavily favored Democrats and liberals, leaving conservatives without a voice.
“I’d like to see Republicans have control of the board,” Hirst said. “This is two Democrats in a row and we are supposed to have a nonpartisan council with two Republicans, two independents and a Democrat. I have to vote against this appointment.”
Hirst also expressed concern over the process used to appoint Davidson, stating that under state regulations it should have been Moffitt who made any motion to appoint a name. Moffitt had allowed Davis, as vice chairman, to read the motion to appoint Davidson. The process did not impact the final vote, officials noted, which would have remained 3-2 no matter who had made the motion.
Moffitt said that despite the rocky introduction, he has confidence that Davidson will be a valuable addition to the town’s volunteer ranks.
“I’m sure you will do a good job and I’m sure it will be a rewarding experience,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.