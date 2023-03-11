HOPKINTON — Registration for Hopkinton Recreation Department’s youth soccer programs is open now through April 1. The eight-week player development programs for ages 3 to 9 will be held every Thursday from April 13 to June 1 at Crandall Field, 188 Main St., in Ashaway.
Times and cost for the program varies based on age group. For more information or to register, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation or call department at 401-377-7795.
