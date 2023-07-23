HOPKINTON — Registration for Art Explorers Summer Art Sessions is now open. The lessons, for ages 7 to 11, will be held at Village Place Studio & Gallery, 999 Main St., Hope Valley. Session one will be held Aug. 2 to 4; and session two, Aug. 9 to 11, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Elements of design will be explored through various techniques and media while developing skills and creating works through traditional fine art instruction. Cost is $235 for Hopkinton residents; $240 non-residents.
For more information or to register for the program, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation or call the Hopkinton Recreation Department at 401-377-7795.
