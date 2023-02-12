HOPKINTON — The town's Recreation Department will offer a February Break Mini Camp for grades K-6. The camp will run Tuesday to Thursday, Feb. 21 to 23.
Activities will include a visit to the University of Rhode Island to walk the campus and swim at Tootell Aquatic Center on Tuesday. On Wednesday will be a "Rockin'-Foodie-PJ Day" at Crandall Field, complete with games, crafts and Rockin' Bingo. A carnival-style lunch of hot dogs and old-fashioned popcorn will be served, along with a make-your-own dessert. Friday will consist of a trip to Westerly to Get Fired Up to paint your own pottery piece, a stroll through Wilcox Park, then bowling at Alley Katz Bowling Center.
Registration is required by Thursday, Feb. 16. Campers may attend any or all days of the camp. To register or for more information, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation/ or call 401-377-7795.
— Sun staff
