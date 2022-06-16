HOPKINTON — The Hopkinton Recreation Department is offering programs over the summer for children of all ages. For more information about any of the programs, call 401-377-7795. To register, unless otherwise noted, visit http://Hopkintonri.org/Recreation.htm
On Saturday, June 18, a Grass Volleyball Tournament, with a two vs two format, will be held at Crandall Field, 188 Main St., with divisions for all ages. Register at volleyamerica.com.
Tennis lessons will be offered with Liz Trombino at the Chariho campus tennis courts, 453 Switch Road, Richmond. There will be two sessions offered on Saturdays from June 18 to July 16 and July 23 to Aug. 13 for ages five to 14. Cost is $45-60 for residents; $50-70 for non-residents.
A new theater camp, Act Up!, will be held at the Crandall House from 8:30 a.m. to noon, on July 6 to 8, for children in grades K to eight. The program will explore the fundamentals of theater through movement, voice, acting, improvisation, and playwriting. Cost is $115 for residents; $125 for non-residents.
A Summer Day Camp will be held from July 11 to Aug. 19, at Crandall Field, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp open to children in grades K to six. Cost is $225 per week for residents and $260 per week for non-residents; or $55 per day for residents or $60 per day for non-residents.
On Wednesday, July 13, a Babysitting Certification Course will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Crandall House. Topics will include adult/child/infant CPR, choking, use of an AED, and changing and feeding a baby. The class is recommended for students age 11 years and older. Fees are $85 for residents; $90 for non-residents.
From July 25 to 29, the 22nd annual Hoop Academy Basketball Camp will be held at Chariho High School, for children entering grades three to 9. The program, held daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include individual and group instruction including drills, contests, games, prizes and special guests. Players will also receive a basketball and t-shirt. The registration fee for residents is $165; non-residents $175. An updated physical form or written consent from the child's pediatrician is required by the first day of camp.
Black Bear Archery Camp will be held at Crandall Field from Aug. 15 to 19, daily from 9 a.m. to noon, for children ages eight and older. Students will be introduced to the art/sport of archery. Instructors are certified by the National Archery Association and the Red Cross and have shot competitively. All equipment is provided. Registration fees are $140 residents and $150 non-residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.