HOPKINTON — The Hopkinton Recreation Department will offer activities for all ages including Tai Chi, soccer and tennis. All programs require registration at hopkintonri.org/recreation. Call 401-377-7795 for more information.
On Wednesdays, from Sept. 14 to Oct. 5, at 9 a.m., Beginner Tai Chi will be held in the Activities Center Studio located at Crandall Field, 188 Main St., Ashaway. When weather permits, class will be held outside. Classes will be ongoing and offered in four-week sessions. Registration fees are $30 for Hopkinton residents, $35 for non-residents.
Youth Soccer instruction and practices only will be held at Crandall Field on Tuesdays, Sept. 13 to Nov. 1, as follows: ages 3 and 4, 4:30 to 5 p.m.; ages 5 to 7, 5 to 6 p.m.; and ages 8 to 10, 6 to 7 p.m. Players must bring a soccer ball.
A six-week Little Kickers Soccer program will be held at Crandall Field on Thursdays from Sept. 15 to Oct. 20, at 10 a.m., for preschoolers, age 2 to 4. Children must be accompanied by an adult at the interactive program and players must bring a soccer ball.
Youth Tennis Lessons will be held at the Chariho Campus, 453 Switch Road, Richmond, on Saturday mornings, Sept. 17 to Oct. 22, for ages 5 to 9, at 9 a.m., and ages 10 to 14, at 10 a.m. Players must bring a tennis racket.
