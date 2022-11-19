HOPKINTON — Registration for the Hopkinton Recreation Youth Basketball League is open now through Dec. 14, for all children ages 4 to 17. All games and practices are to be held in Chariho School district buildings. Coaches and sponsors are needed for the league.
Open gym times are available beginning Saturday, Nov. 19, for players in the league. Coaches will run drills and pick-up play in short sessions. A schedule of open gym times and locations can be found at facebook.com/HopkintonRecDept .
For more information or to register, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation/ or call 401-377-7795.
