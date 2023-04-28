HOPKINTON — The Hopkinton Recreation Department will offer programs for children in the month of May. Registration for the programs is now open at hopkintonri.org/recreation.
ACT UP! Theater Camp Program will run every Saturday, May 6 to June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Crandall House, 188 Main St., for grades 2 to 6. Children will explore the fundamentals of theater through movement, voice, acting, improvisation, and playwriting. The camp will include a performance. Cost is $115 for Hopkinton residents; $125 non-residents.
On Thursdays, from May 11 to June 8, Little Kickers soccer program will run from 10 to 11 a.m. at Crandall Field, 188 Main St., for ages 2 to 4. Children will be introduced to core soccer movements like running, balance, and coordination skills through fun and easy practices. Participants should bring a soccer ball. Cost is $45 for Hopkinton residents; $50 non-residents.
Tee Ball for ages 4 and 5 will run on Saturday mornings from May 20 to June 17, also at Crandall Field. Children will learn and practice the basic skills of baseball in a fun, safe and encouraging environment. Cost is $40 Hopkinton residents; $45 non-residents. Fee includes equipment, uniform shirt, and baseball hat. Children must bring a glove. Coaches are still needed for the program.
For more information, call the Hopkinton Recreation Department at 401-377-7795.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.