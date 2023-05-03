HOPKINTON — If the lack of public participation at the town’s annual financial meeting is any indication, members of the Town Council are hopeful the silence is a sign that voters will approve the proposed $29.24 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
With the exception of a few comments from moderator David Stall, no one from the public spoke during the annual Hopkinton Financial Town Assembly on Tuesday evening. The annual referendum will include additional questions this year beyond whether to pass a budget, however, and council members are concerned the lack of participation could lead to a complacency that would hinder future town revenues.
Councilor Stephen Moffitt Jr. cautiously urged support for residents to pass a tax stabilization agreement with Solar Real Estate Holdings LLC to set a fixed annual payment on the existing solar power generating facility at $97,125.00 for a term of 20 years. The agreement for the 13.8-megawatt facility would amount to $2,000 per MW/ac on the real estate and $5,000 MW/ac on the tangible property.
“For the people showing up to vote, there is a lengthy bonus question and we need the voters to realize that if they vote against it, they may not realize they are shooting themselves in the foot by doing so,” Moffitt said.
The discussion dominated the second half of a 20-minute assembly that also included a hearing on the proposed 2023-24 budget.
Town officials are moving forward in presenting a $29.24 million budget that would represent a 4.7% increase in spending. The proposed budget calls for $244,428 in new municipal expenditures, a 3.4% increase, and provides the required town contribution of $21.52 million in education funding for the Chariho Regional School District, a 5.4% change over last year.
The Chariho contribution is $1.11 million more than during the current school year, and the school district’s budget was approved at a tri-town referendum with Charlestown and Richmond in early April. The tri-town referendum sets the financial liabilities for each town in the coming fiscal year.
Hopkinton Town Manager Brian Rosso said that due to the recent revaluation, the overall tax rate would be reduced from $18.53 per $1,000 of assessed value to $14.66 per $1,000. For the average homeowner, changes in property values community-wide would result in an estimated 2.5% increase in taxes.
“On a $350,000 home for the prior year, at a tax rate of $18.53, the taxes would be $6,485.50,” Rosso said. “The new assessed value, with an average increase of 29.67% per home, would result in the same home being worth $453,850. With a $14.66 rate, that is an increase of $167.87 for the year.”
For members of the council, however, the concerns during the financial assembly were focused far more on what would happen if the proposed tax agreement failed. The agreement is crucial in helping the town navigate legislative changes and maximize the tax value of the solar field, Moffitt explained.
Should the town reject the proposed agreement, officials said it would almost certainly result in revenue reductions in future tax years.
Moffitt and Council President Michael Geary said they want Rosso edit the language of the question to better express the impact of approving the measure or not. He was directed to work with Town Attorney Stephen Sypole and would present the proposed changes to the council for consideration on Monday.
“You are trying to explain (to the public) that this is a better option than the alternative, which would give us less revenue,” Rosso said, clarifying the intent of messaging.
A second question added to this year’s referendum is the request to borrow up to $1 million, which would be matched with state funds to conduct construction, renovation, rehabilitation, repair, improvement and landscaping of town roads, bridges and sidewalks.
Geary said that as a result of off-setting bonds that will be coming off the books at the end of the current fiscal year, there would be no immediate impact on taxes.
The annual budget referendum will be held on June 13 at Hopkinton Town Hall with polls open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information including budget documents, visit hopkintonri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.