HOPKINTON — When Police Chief David Palmer sought to fill an open position for a patrol officer in the community last year, he came across one of the biggest dilemmas that he had faced since first taking over as chief in 2012.
Once tasked with sorting through 116 applicants for the position, only a handful of interested individuals applied in the latest round of hiring, part of a growing national concern as police agencies have come under scrutiny post-pandemic. Yet somehow, he had attracted the attention of two well-qualified police legacies including a lifelong Hopkinton resident who will now be a third-generation Hopkinton police officer.
“To get two really good recruits in one very small pool was something,” Palmer said. “I came back to the council and suggested putting two in, and I think that it was a wise and prudent decision.”
Eight months later, after hiring patrolmen Ryan Ahern and Samuel Kershaw, the two talented recruits have completed their work at the academy and are ready to serve the community in the coming years.
The two latest recruits took their oaths of office on Monday, formally joining the Hopkinton Police Department’s force. Each has a unique background that includes growing up surrounded by law enforcement officers, and Palmer said each excelled during rigorous physical, mental and academic tests and background checks.
They entered Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy in January as part of a class of 66, and were among 56 to successfully graduate.
“They won’t be fully on their own until the end of August, but we look forward to having them aboard,” the chief said.
For the town, the two newest officers bring a combination of youthful energy and local knowledge.
At 22 years old, Ryan Ahern is a lifelong Hopkinton resident and Chariho Regional High School graduate who comes from a long line of family service. His father is Hopkinton detective Glenn Ahern, who has served the department for 20 years and his grandfather is Ralph Ahern, who retired from the force after 25 years of service.
After graduating from high school, where he wrestled all four years, he worked as laborer and construction worker and in the summer would also work at local restaurants. Palmer said a few years ago, he applied and was hired as a dispatcher, which gave him a chance to become familiar with the department before applying to be an officer.
“He got a chance to test his skills there. There were some high-stress times and situations that he faced as a dispatcher, and it gave us a good chance to see how he performed, how he could handle it,” Palmer said.
Kershaw, 27, may not have relatives who worked for the department, but he is a police legacy in his own right. His parents, Arthur and Michelle Kershaw, are each retired lieutenants who served with the Rhode Island State Police.
A 2014 graduate of Narragansett High School, where he was a wrestler and played basketball, baseball and football, he served a year as a guard at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility before getting a job with the Rhode Island Division of Sheriffs.
After three years there, Palmer said that Kershaw brings a strong background and experience in law enforcement that will allow him to make a difference in the community.
“I think we have good heritage here,” Palmer said.
