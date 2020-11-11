HOPKINTON — For several years, the town of Hopkinton had gone without having a single person die as a result of a drug overdose. That all changed late last year when the community had its first fatal overdose in nearly three years.
With four confirmed overdose deaths since last December and seven non-fatal overdoses during that same period, town and state officials are seeking ways to put an end to the rising number of fatalities.
Hopkinton police, first responders and a partnership with the HOPE (Heroin-Opioid Prevention Effort) Initiative are moving forward with a multi-step effort to raise awareness and provide local residents with the resources they need to prevent overdoses and recover from addiction in an effort to bring these statistics back to a zero base.
“It is important to find a balance, rather than just looking at things from a punitive standpoint,” Hopkinton Police Detective John Forbes said last week. “We can’t go the way of Oregon and decriminalize hard drugs, but we need to identify the reason for this increase and find better ways to help those who are dealing with addiction or mental health issues.”
Across the state, the number of drug overdoses and overdose deaths are on the rise. The Rhode Island Department of Health reported last week that between January and July, the state saw 233 accidental overdoses. In comparison, there were 185 over the same period in 2019.
According to Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken, drug overdose deaths during those periods have increased 26% and fatal overdoses involving opioids were up by 33%. The state also saw a record high for overdose deaths during the month of July.
“What underlies the diseases of substance-use disorder and COVID-19 are factors in our communities that affect people’s abilities to be healthy and safe, such as housing, employment, education and discrimination,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of health in Rhode Island. “While getting prevention and treatment resources into the community to prevent overdoses immediately, we need to continue working to address these larger structural issues.
“Every single overdose is preventable. There is help and there is hope for everyone who is living with the disease of substance-use disorder,” she added.
State officials said stressors and isolation caused by the pandemic and anxiety related to economic uncertainty have played a factor in the increase, but the problem for both Hopkinton and the state began even before pandemic restrictions and social distancing measures were established.
“There is no doubt that it plays a role, but that’s not the only reason; the cases began several months before the pandemic arrived,” Forbes said.
In Hopkinton, combating the rise in overdoses and related deaths has been an ongoing effort that began last year. The town received a grant through the CODE (Community Overdose Engagement) program from the state’s Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force that allowed it to install several automated external defibrillators in the community, as well as securing personal protective equipment and naloxone, an anti-opioid medication better known by the brand name Narcan, for officers to carry.
Forbes said the grant was so successful that the town was selected to receive a CODE Phase 2 grant, which led the community to partner with the HOPE Initiative in an effort to provide substance-abuse recovery materials for all overdose victims, and increase the number of follow-up visits, which are conducted by plainclothes officers who accompany medical professionals to offer services to those in need.
With those initiatives in place, however, Forbes said attention now turns to how officers and first responders can raise awareness and work with the HOPE Initiative to make sure all residents have access to lifesaving materials, including Narcan.
The group provided 25 free boxes, each containing two doses, to residents during the recent Drug Take Back Day event held at the end of October. The HOPE Initiative will again offer free Narcan kits on Nov. 14 during a special program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hope Valley Fire District on Main Street in Hope Valley. Distribution of the kits will require residents to provide their age and zip code, but no other personal identifying information will be collected.
Forbes said this is just the latest in what the town hopes will be a series of programs to address the issue of substance abuse head-on.
“We are focused on education and treatment,” he said. “These are the ways to reduce overdose deaths, and it will take a community effort in order to bring that number back to zero.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.