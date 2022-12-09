HOPKINTON — When Detective John Forbes approached Hopkinton Police Capt. Mark Carrier and Chief David Palmer with a request for a Goldendoodle as a police dog, Carrier said he thought Forbes might be joking.
The two top police administrators, both former K-9 handlers themselves, had herb about some departments trying to incorporate compassion animals as part of their agency, but hadn’t researched it or seen any concrete data to suggest it would be a benefit in a small town like Hopkinton.
“When Detective Forbes brought the idea to us months ago, I kind of looked at him with a grin and said ‘come on, be serious. You just want a new pet, don’t you?’” Carrier joked. “He told us he knew how it sounded, but he had done his research and when we looked into it, it made a lot more sense than I first thought.”
It took nearly a year from start to finish, but Forbes and the Hopkinton Police Department this week announced the department’s latest hire — and by far now the youngest, if not the cutest member — Raymond L. Hopkinton.
The 12-week-old Goldendoodle, who launched his own Facebook page this week as well @RaytheDood, isn’t your typical crime fighter and won’t be seen chasing down bad guys or searching for drugs. Instead, he is far more likely to be helping to teach students, bring smiles to the face of seniors or even enjoying the day at community events such as the Breakfast with Santa, scheduled for Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Ashaway Fire Department.
The program will make the Hopkinton Police Department one of only a handful of departments in Rhode Island with access to a compassion animal, including the only department in the southwest corner of the state.
The compassion canine program, which required a startup cost of about $4,000 for purchase, training, supplies and care, is entirely donation-based and was started with a generous startup donation from the dog’s namesake, local businessman Ray Quinlan, and businesswoman Lydia Tiexeira, owners of the Hopkinton Business Park LLC.
Over the course of the next year, the dog will become a licensed and certified compassion dog through training at Courteous Canine in South Kingstown, which was also included in the startup costs.
“We have been searching for different ways to improve community relations, and when I saw how effective this type of canine can be, I called nearby South Kingstown to see how their experience was,” Carrier said. “(South Kingstown Police Capt.) Mark Sgalia got on the phone and said ‘Mark, I know you aren’t going to believe this, but this is great.’”
Carrier said the department is hopeful that the new addition to its ranks will help bolster and improve police relations, aid in providing comfort to both officers and citizens, and represent the department in a friendly way at civil functions. Forbes, a 15-year veteran with the department, and Raymond will eventually visit homebound residents such as senior citizens and disabled veterans as well.
Hopkinton police also thanked Town Manager Brian Rosso, members of the Hopkinton Town Council and the members of Hopkinton police union, International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 498, who all cooperated in establishing the program.
In the coming months, the department will continue to seek donations in order to create a revolving account to be used to pay for any future needs for Raymond, including food, toys and bedding, and doctor’s visits. The department has created a Go Fund Me site, which is accessible through Raymond’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RaytheDood, with the goal of maintaining the program without any taxpayer funding whatsoever.
Once Raymond’s needs are met, Carrier said any additional donations received would be used for public benefit only, with concepts already discussed to establish a citizens police academy for local residents, expanding participation at community-based events or even establishing a scholarship.
“Our first goal, however, remains finding the support we need so that we can continue this program for years to come without any costs falling to the taxpayers,” Carrier said. “That was the challenge I made to John (Forbes), and we plan to keep that promise.”
