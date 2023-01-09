A partnership between Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association and state law enforcement agencies helped provide annual honor patrols to honor victims killed by impaired drivers and target DUI drivers before another tragedy strikes.
Hopkinton police, Rhode Island State Police and 17 other agencies from across Rhode Island “adopted” the victim’s of previous DUI crashes, with each agency dedicating an enforcement shift to the victim.
"This helps raise awareness of the lives lost to impaired driving and the long-lasting impact these crashes have on our communities," Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association Executive Director Sidney Wordell said in a press release. "Impaired driving crashes are 100% preventable, and it's important to raise awareness of how such actions affect families forever."
For the campaign, MADD volunteers provided law enforcement agencies with information about a victim of impaired driving. The agency's DUI enforcement detail was then dedicated to that particular victim, and the victim's family was notified that the patrol was done in honor of their loved one.
The agency said the honor Patrols are meant to help raise awareness of how impaired driving affects families forever. The recent enforcement campaign, which ran from Dec. 14 through Jan. 1, resulted in 23 DUI arrests.
During the campaign, the Hopkinton Police Department held a special honor patrol on New Year’s Eve that was dedicated to victim Karen Dudley. Rhode Island State Police also held honor patrols in the region, with regular enforcement throughout the period dedicated to Lt. Robert Cabral.
Dudley, then 21, was struck and killed by a drunk driver in 1984. Cabral was hit and killed by a drunk driver while on duty in November 2005.
— Jason Vallee
