HOPKINTON — Members of the town’s Planning Board will walk through the sites for proposed commercial solar developments on the 252-acre Stone Ridge at Hopkinton property and along Chase Hill Road, while a third commercial solar proposal was delayed without discussion following an issue in posting public notice.
The public information hearings for all three projects were continued to July 7 after a marathon meeting Wednesday night that lasted over 4 hours and 20 minutes and included heavy public input on both the proposal for Stone Ridge at Hopkinton, a sprawling solar development that would include a 100-acre solar array on a 252-acre property, and the Comolli solar proposal for a 9-acre commercial solar array on Chase Hill Road. The decision to conduct site walks came at the recommendation of Planning Board Solicitor Maggie Hogan, who told members of the board they had a responsibility to conduct a proper site inspection if there were any concerns.
Members of the public on Wednesday continued to express numerous concerns over the environmental impact of the proposals, including destruction of forest and nature, impact to walking trails and damage to an aquifer at the Stone Ridge site. Hopkinton resident Kevin Gregory, who spoke against the Stone Ridge proposal, invited board members to visit his property to see first-hand the impact approving such a massive project would have.
Planning Board Chairman Alfred DiOrio said he believed members of the board would benefit from the site walk, which would afford them the opportunity to ask questions in-person.
“I know that I would personally benefit from that kind of site inspection,” said DiOrio following a two-hour discussion on the Stone Ridge proposal. “I was thinking about how I was going to respond to Mr. Gregory’s invitation to visit his site. Perhaps that could be satisfied by inspection of the surrounding area, which is the applicant’s site.”
Stone Ridge at Hopkinton, which is proposed using a site address along Palmer Circle, calls for the construction of a 100-acre solar array and 50,000-square foot building on a 252-acre property that the developer, RI-95 LLC, purchased from the Mashantucket Pequot tribal nation in March 2019 for $750,000.
The property is heavily wooded and includes numerous wetlands, but it also contains the historic 22-mile Narragansett Trail, which was completed in 1936. Kerry Robinson, trails chairwoman for the Narragansett Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club, has previously stated that if the plans are approved as submitted, solar panels would be built right on top of the trail, cutting it off as it passes through the Coon Hill section.
Attorney William Landry of Blish & Cavanaugh, who represents RI-95 LLC, told the board that his client was both amenable to the site walk and would waive the legal decision period another 30 days to accommodate the board’s request. If the decision-period waiver was not agreed to, the board would have been responsible to render a decision on the project by its June 16 special meeting.
Hogan said that while she understood the board’s desire to try and render a decision on the project soon — the proposal has been the subject of public information meetings for months — it would be in the town’s best interest to delay a decision until a separate discussion can be held to reintroduce new facts following the walkthrough.
“While I understand the desire to conclude a matter, that can’t override the necessity for being thorough and undertaking what needs to be undertaken,” Hogan said.
The site walk will take place on June 9, but due to safety and liability issues, the public will not be invited to join. The walk will be posted as a special meeting and video will be provided for members of the public, but no formal discussions will take place and no decisions will be made.
The Chase Hill Road proposal, which was submitted on behalf of the Comolli Granite Company and Centrica Business Solutions, calls for the development of a 9-acre, fenced-in site on a 39-acre parcel. The site, which is the former home of an automobile salvage yard and currently serves as a limited-use quarry, was approved for solar use by members of the Hopkinton Town Council in early November.
DiOrio recused himself from the discussion and any vote on the Comolli Solar proposal, as he has done throughout the process. DiOrio’s employer has performed surveying services for the applicant, he said, but his company has not been directly involved in the solar proposal in any form.
Members agreed that, although considerably smaller than the Stone Ridge site, it was important to review the site to determine the impact that such a project could have.
The site walk for the Chase Hill Road property will be held on June 3. As with the Stone Ridge proposal, the format will not allow for the public to join the walk and no decisions or formal discussion will be held.
Wrong town
A third proposal slated for Wednesday’s meeting, a proposed project along Skunk Hill Road, was continued without discussion following an issue generating the public notice for the meeting. Attorney Robert Craven, Representing Skunk Hill Road Solar LLC, said when generating the ad, staff had accidentally selected an address in Exeter.
“As it was a defective notice, it would be inappropriate to go forward,” he said. “We take that notice seriously, as this is an important issue for folks in Hopkinton,” he said.
