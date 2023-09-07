HOPKINTON — The approval of a controversial 140-home development at the property known as Brushy Brook late last month received the OK by one vote and included an exception allowing for expansion beyond the town’s recommendations in the growth development ordinance.
It has also cost the town a volunteer and member of the Planning Board with a decade of experience, one who criticized members for allowing “discussions that led to approval of a plan that could potentially put residents in danger” before resigning.
Planning Board member Carolyn Light tendered her resignation before the Hopkinton Town Council on Tuesday evening, effective immediately — alternate Cecil Wayles sat in Light’s place on Wednesday night — and both Light and resident Joe Moreau urged council members to appeal the approval within the 20-day window or seek an extension to file an appeal in order to halt the project.
“I don’t want to sit down at the table with these people anymore,” Light said following an impassioned 15-minute speech. “I don’t think what happened (two weeks ago) was in the best interest of our community. This project is not consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and there was no reason to grant an exception.”
On Aug. 24, members of the Planning Board narrowly approved the proposed development, known as “Brushy Brook” to the community due to its location, by a 3-2 vote despite significant concerns from Light and member Al DiOrio, who each opposed the resolution.
The plan for a comprehensive housing development calls for the construction of 140 homes that would be built on the 365-acre parcel known as Brushy Brook, located north of Dye Hill Road and west of Skunk Hill Road. The proposal calls for construction to be completed in 20-home phases to reduce impact and prevent overtaxing utilities, Attorney William Landry and Northeast Water Solutions President Robert Ferrari said during previous Planning Board hearings.
The development marks a return to original plans for the site, which were brought forward in 2009 but shelved due to both community concerns and the owner’s desire for a solar development. The solar proposal was rejected by the council after multiple efforts to gain approval, however, and the developers once again focused on the housing plans that had received preliminary approvals, with certain conditions, over a decade ago.
When the project was once again before the public on Jan. 4, however, a strong turnout of neighbors expressed significant concerns over water supply issues and road safety. It was agreed further studies would be completed, but Light said a change in plan negotiated the evening before the Aug. 24 vote resulted in only 18-foot roadways that would not be addressed until after the project is already underway — a huge break from the safety requirements set forth in the site plan.
“When a car gets clipped by a capital equipment truck and is pushed off the road, who owns that one? It will be the town, and the Planning Board who made the mistake of not looking out for the health and welfare of the existing community,” Light said. “This is creating in the short-term a hazardous environment for anyone who wants to use the roadways.”
Light and Moreau each said that another big concern is that the project has received approval despite significant restrictions on housing stock development set forth in the town’s growth development ordinance, which was passed in 2001. The restriction, which requires reasons for exceptions otherwise, limits new housing to 44 homes per year.
“At the Jan. 4 meeting, the former town planner (Talia Jalette) reviewed the concerns and asked (Planning Solicitor Maggie Hogan) to weigh in on waiver issues,” Moreau said. “The response was that they did not believe the applicant had put forth any evidence to the Planning Board and it was determined they would address that.
“For six months, he sat on it. Yet the Planning Board voted on it, even after the planner said on Jan. 4 that they could not find anything at all to justify an exception,” he continued.
With time running out on the appeals process, Moreau said he would consider seeking the extension on behalf of both the town and residents in order to allow the council time to address the matter. Based on previous discussions, however, there is a question on what the council’s authority may be.
In a February discussion, Town Solicitor Stephen Sypole said while council members may express their views individually as residents of the town, town charter and state laws limit the scope of what the board can say or do without risking legal ramifications.
On Tuesday, members of the council offered very few thoughts on the project itself, which was not on the agenda for discussion.
“I would ask that you please reconsider resigning,” said councilor Scott Bill Hirst in the only statement made by council members. “You are valued, and the problem is (the council) is not omnipotent.”
