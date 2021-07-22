HOPKINTON — At a marathon meeting Tuesday night that lasted more than four hours, members of the Planning Board approved the master plans for two proposed solar projects with conditions, while a third project will need to wait until at least Sept. 1 for a decision.
The meeting also featured a delay because of a lightning strike.
The board narrowly approved a massive commercial solar development at Palmer Circle, known as Stone Ridge at Hopkinton, by a 3-2 margin, while members unanimously approved a proposal for a solar development by Centrica Business Solutions at the site of a former automobile junkyard along Chase Hill Road. Chairman Alfred DiOrio, who has worked as a consultant for Centrica Business Solutions previously on unrelated projects, recused himself from the application and was replaced on the panel by John Pennypacker.
A third proposal that was expected to be heard as part of a continued public information session, Skunk Hill Road Solar, was continued to the board’s regular meeting scheduled for Sept. 1.
The decisions marked the passing of two proposals seen as controversial, each for their own reasons, in a community where residents have expressed concerns over the growing number of solar projects cutting into forest lands. Planning Board member Carolyn Light said Wednesday she scrutinized both projects before determining to vote in favor. She said Stone Ridge at Hopkinton hits close to home — the development is down the street from her house on land she said she had walked with her granddaughter many times — and that the town’s hands were tied because rejecting the proposal could lead to an even less desired development due to how the property is zoned.
“Because of how this is zoned, there does need to be some sort of give here,” she said of the project. “I would rather have a passive neighbor who has gone above and beyond to address the conditions of the Narragansett Trail and the Appalachian Trail.”
The Stone Ridge Solar project as proposed would involve cutting approximately 100 acres of unfragmented forest to accommodate the installation of 81 acres of solar panels. Board member Emily Shumchenia, who along with board member Keith Lindelow voted in opposition, noted that the project would be at least 20% larger than the town’s current large-scale developments on Alton Bradford Road and Maxson Hill.
The project has been years in the making, and attorney William Landry said that his client, RI-95 LLC, has worked with the town to adjust the master plan and had met all requirements, including early data in regard to drainage, to satisfy conditions for approval. The project is proposed on a commercial special property that was established in 1990, with two previous solar projects having been approved for development at the site.
“What we have is a by-right project here on land that it has been zoned for. It is not zoned for open space; it is zoned for commercial development,” Landry said. “The applicant did all that the board has asked it to do and the applicant has taken its time and addressed all concerns.”
Some in the audience who have remained vocal against the project, including Eric Bibler, attorney Peter Skwirz and several abutters, challenged that the items had truly been addressed and expressed concerns that the project would cause irreparable damage to environmental habitats and wetlands.
DiOrio said that, unfortunately, those in opposition did not meet the burden of proof and the parcel’s history made it difficult to rule against using the land for solar. He said although he understands the concerns, the time for residents to fight solar on the property had passed.
“The time for a fight raised by opponents was when those previous applications were before the Planning Board,” he said, referring to the site being zoned for solar use. “That’s a done deal and that was one of the pivotal arguments that brought me onboard with this project. While it has not been my preference, I feel it is inappropriate to raise some of the arguments heard at this late stage.”
The project will still need to come back before the board for final site-plan approvals in accordance with local and state regulations.
The second project approved, Comolli Solar, represented a much smaller project covering approximately 9 acres at a site that had previously served as the home to an automotive junkyard for 50 years. While board members and town staff expressed concerns over future ownership of the property and responsibility for site remediation needs, each was in agreement that the master plan made sense for both the developer and community as long as language was cleaned up to assure the town would not be left holding a contaminated and potentially expensive land acquisition at the end of the solar project’s lifespan.
Attorney Joelle Rocha, representing Centrica Business Solutions, said her client had no intentions of leaving the town stuck with the bill and noted that the company would be responsible for working through a checklist with state Department of Environmental Management staff in order to assure that all remediation is taken care of.
“Once the remediation action work plan is done, that remediation process is triggered and the whole process has to be completed for the organization to receive its certificate,” she said.
The application didn’t pass without stipulations, however, and the board introduced several amendments before approving it to protect the town from being required to take ownership of the property and preventing it from liability related to remediation needs. The changes were made after Town Planner Jim Lamphere cautioned adamantly against the town agreeing to receive ownership of the property following use as a solar array.
Lamphere told board members he disagreed with the town or any partner, such as the Hopkinton Land Trust, agreeing to acquire the property before remediation is both complete and certified, and he said he really sees no benefits at all to the town ever owning that property.
“The property is currently owned by a private owner who is responsible for whatever is in those grounds, and (Centrica Business Solutions) would be responsible for any monitoring or cleanup needs,” Lamphere said. “I would not have the town take any ownership, because if they own it then they would be responsible for it. There is nothing at all in it for the town to take any ownership of this property.”
Members agreed, but also noted that the project would lead to an otherwise expensive environmental cleanup that could prevent the property from being redeveloped at all. The members also noted that, due to a Town Council-approved zoning change that made the property a Commercial Special zone, the proposed solar project was a consistent use of the zone.
With approval of the Comolli Solar project not coming until 10:10 p.m., more than four hours into a meeting that began at 6, DiOrio called the meeting and rescheduled the final public information session and master plan deliberations until Sept. 1. The board had hoped to include it in its Aug. 4 agenda, but that meeting was expected to be equally as long.
Attorney Bob Craven, representing Skunk Hill Road Solar LLC, said that in good faith, his client was more than willing to reschedule to that date given the circumstances.
Lightning delay
The video feed at Hopkinton Town Hall was disconnected shortly after 8 p.m. due to a technical issue caused when a lightning strike disrupted the internet signal and broadcasting equipment at Hopkinton Town Hall.
The strike, which could be heard rather audibly as Carolyn Light was reading the motion for the Stone Ridge at Hopkinton approval, caused a 15-minute disruption in the meeting while town staff reconnected. The meeting resumed at 8:25 p.m. with only a few hiccups moving forward.
It was unclear how many attending virtually, if any, were disconnected from the meeting. The online feed was not disrupted and those who were not impacted by unstable internet connection were able to remain in the meeting.
