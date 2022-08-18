HOPKINTON — Since the closure of the Cottrell Bridge at the Newton Swamp Management Area in Westerly, there has been a considerable increase in the number of cars that pass along Chase Hill Road and past the home of Kenneth Perreault near Hopkinton Cemetery.
It isn’t the nuisance of additional traffic noise and congestion that has him concerned, Perreault told members of the Hopkinton Town Council this week — clearly no one would enjoy such impact, he admitted — but rather that these additional cars are traveling at higher speeds, driving distracted and crossing over the center-line more frequently and for longer periods of time.
That is why Perreault, who has owned the home at 10 Chase Hill Road near the intersection with Route 3 since the house was first built in 1970 according to Hopkinton GIS records, is calling on better enforcement and road markings to start addressing the problem before it ends in a tragic crash.
“I had previously approached the council about considering a single or double line down, and I think it should be discussed again,” he said during the public comment portion of the Hopkinton Town Council meeting this week. “People are going down the road at high speeds, taking well over half and crossing the middle. Now they are coming off the repaved section of Main Street and they just fly.”
The recent increase in traffic as a result of the road closure along Route 91 has brought renewed attention to an ongoing problem, and both town officials and police seemed amenable to creating an action plan to target the problem.
During the council meeting, members of the council expressed their own concerns with ongoing issues involving speeding and even truck use along the road, which is supposed to be limited. Councilman Michael Geary said that many town roads have been impacted as a result of the bridgework, and acknowledged that it was likely making previously known challenges with motorists along Chase Hill Road worse.
“Ever since they closed the bridge, even my street has become like a scene from Grand Theft Auto (video game). I can only imagine the issues there,” Geary said.
Geary, with vocal support from Council Vice President Sharon Davis and Councilman Scott Bill Hirst, requested that Town Manager Brian Russo have a conversation with town staff and police administrators to consider measures, including installing a blinking sign and increasing police patrols to encourage better compliance of speed limits and roadway designations.
Russo said he would discuss the request with Hopkinton Police Chief David Palmer and said he expected that the chief would be more than willing to assign patrol details and work to help to curb speeding and other concerns.
“I can definitely talk to the chief, there is a process we can use and the chief will put the sign out, but I’m sure he would also be willing to increase patrol in that area,” said Russo, who had attended the meeting virtually. He added that patrols were likely to be assigned and begin immediately.
Davis expressed interest in revisiting the issue at a future meeting to see how efforts were going and whether any additional adjustments or actions were needed. Davis, Geary and Hirst all directed Russo to also inquire with Department of Public Works staff on whether they were equipped and able to paint a center-line or double line, and to report back at the next council meeting.
Perreault expressed support and gratitude for the initial measures, but indicated he still preferred a painted line as the long-term solution.
“I think you could try with the blinking light and everything, but I still think a painted line would work better,” he said.
