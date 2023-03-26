HOPKINTON — Will the revaluation process completed in 2022 have an impact in raising or reducing local taxpayer liability in the coming year? The short answer is that it remains too soon to tell just yet.
Property owners in Hopkinton are being urged in a notice from town officials to be wary of attempting to apply the current tax rate to their home’s assessment following completion of revaluation in December after the town received questions from those fearing a large increase in their taxes. The notice states that as part of the revaluation process, the values and tax rate will be reset and will have a potentially significant role in reducing the tax rate.
The change in assessments and tax rate does not guarantee either an increase or decrease for any specific taxpayer, officials caution.
“The amount of taxes you will owe will not automatically increase just because your assessed value has increased” the notice said. “The town inversely decreases the mill rate based upon the increase in assessed values.”
In both previous Hopkinton Town Council meetings and again in the notice, Hopkinton town staff said the tax rate is dependent upon numerous variables beyond assessments including the Chariho and Hopkinton budgets and state reimbursement for education. The combination of factors makes it difficult for the town to predict any potential mill rate at this time.
Historically speaking, revaluations in which there is an increase in value as seen last year can have an impact in possibly lowering the tax rate.
During the previous revaluation in Hopkinton, the tax rate decreased by $2.40, dropping from $20.68 to $18.28. When applied to new property values around the community, some taxpayers saw a small drop in their taxes where those who saw significant increases in property value paid a little more.
A new tax rate will be established once the values are certified and the current budget process has completed. Hopkinton has tentatively scheduled a town budget referendum for June 13 and values are slated to be certified on June 15.
Hopkinton Tax Assessor Tiana Zartman and her staff have compiled a Frequently Asked Questions document, available at hopkintonri.org, to aid residents with questions. Zartman and her staff urge residents who would like to appeal to use the process outlined in the notice and FAQ section.
Notices of new property values were mailed to all property owners and represent 100% of fair market value as of Dec. 31.
“The amount of taxes you will owe will not automatically increase just because your assessed value has increased,” Zartman said in the FAQ. “The town inversely decreases the mill rate based upon the increase in assessed values.
For many in town, taxes will only be increased in two different circumstances. The first depends on how your property value increased relative to the average change in the town’s assessments, and the second is through the budgetary process.
With the recent revaluations causing a significant rise in value for many residents, Hopkinton Town Council members town and Zartman each said that for many it may seem alarming, but not to worry just yet.
“Not all property values will change at the same rate. Market value may have increased for some neighborhoods and property types than for others,” the FAQ explains. “Some neighborhoods and property types may have decreased in value and others may have remained the same. One purpose of revaluation is to make sure that the assessed values reflect the changes that have occurred in the real estate market.”
Residents wishing to challenge the new value are asked to follow the instructions sent with their new property value notice. For more information, visit the Visions Solutions website at https://www.vgsi.com/taxpayer-revaluation-information/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.