HOPKINTON — Registration for the Hopkinton Recreation Department’s Art Explorers summer art lessons is now open. The program will be held from July 3 to Sept. 1 at the Village Place Studio & Gallery, 999 Main St., Hope Valley. The art lessons are for ages 6 to 14 and the schedule will vary based on age group.
Elements of design will be explored through various techniques and media while developing skills and creating works through traditional fine art instruction. Cost is $370 for Hopkinton residents; $380 for non-residents.
For more information or to register for the program, visit
hopkintonri.org/recreation/ or call 401-377-7795.
