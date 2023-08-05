HOPKINTON — The town’s website is sporting a fashionable new look these days, and local officials are hopeful that the redesign will offer a more user-friendly experience and provide a single resource for all residents' voting and recreational needs.
Hopkinton officially went live with the website two weeks ago, launching a newly-designed homepage that includes contemporary photography of noteworthy places and landmarks, a refreshed menu and easy link buttons. Town manager Brian Rosso said the design was based on a template provided by the web development company CivicPlus and was built by a team of town staff led by IT/GIS Director Jeffrey J. Frenette.
The website address, hopkintonri.gov, remains the same.
The project took longer to come to fruition than anticipated after the town was given less assistance from CivicPlus than it believed would be part of the services, but Rosso praised Frenette for picking it up and bringing it to the finish line.
“At first, it had seemed we bit off more than we could chew,” Rosso said at a recent Town Council meeting. “We were under the impression that CivicPlus was going to do a lot of the heavy lifting, when in reality they just provided a template and we had to do most of the work.”
During a presentation in early July, Frenette gave members of the council an inside look at the site’s development and provided an explanation of its features and why they were developed.
The homepage is designed to be simple and straightforward, with a calendar and news section, contact information and two sets of menus. At the top, a familiar but revised set of more traditional drop-down subjects provides a direct focus for users and features segments of the community including government, business and service options.
One of the newer features, both Frenette and Rosso said, is the easy link section that provides literal buttons for visitors to use in order to access a wealth of resources on more specific topics. Buttons include “Minutes and Agendas,” “Notifications”,” Pay My Bill,” “Directory,” “Bids” and “Vote.”
“These are intended to be a one-stop shop for information,” Rosso said. “For example, the ‘Vote’ button; one thing we wanted to address was to increase awareness of local and state elections. We wanted people to have one place for all the information our residents could need or want on local elections. Any information you could want will now be there, just a click away.”
Rosso and members of the Hopkinton Town Council encouraged residents to take advantage of the “Notifications” button, which provides residents with the option of receiving town notifications and emergency alerts via text message, email, pager or voice mail, based on preference. Residents can choose which of several different types of information they would like to receive as well.
Councilwoman Sharon Davis noted that although the town uses CodeRED reverse notification, it will be important for residents to sign up for the new system. Due to legal obligations and privacy, those who are part of CodeRED will not be automatically included in the new notification system.
Though the vast majority of the work on the site is now done, Rosso said town staff would continue to update information and add additional sections as opportunity allows. One portion of the site still in development is the recreation section, which will soon include a wealth of information on outdoor activities in town.
“There are a lot of hiking trails provided through land trust, freshwater fishing spots and boating opportunities throughout our community, and we want all that information out there,” he said. “It is still a work in progress, but if you use it then you will get a feel of what we are working toward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.