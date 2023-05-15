HOPKINTON — Inside the newly-renovated 1790 meeting hall and former Baptist church building at the corner of Main Street and Townhouse Road, a dazzling set of displays shows off more than 270 years of local history.
Visitors to the display hall will find a treasure trove of local artifacts which range from a 12-foot by 5-foot aerial map of Hopkinton that was produced in 1939 to a 1790 cradle that once rocked Prudence Crandall to some of the tools used in the 1750s on the region’s first farms. There’s also a recently restored original icebox, craftily restored by local woodworker Thomas Helmer.
The fully renovated interior, which includes electrical work and restoration, will allow the Hopkinton Historical Association to reopen the building back up to the public for the first time since shuttering for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Association President Lauri Arruda, a former town employee and a published historical author, said Monday that the preservation project would not have been possible without widespread support from those in Hopkinton.
“We are very lucky to have the opportunity and artifacts that we are able to house here,” Arruda said while providing a tour of the building. “The vast majority of what we have, including the funding we received for repairs to the building, were the result of generous donations given to us by those in the community.”
Arruda and Tina Lavigne, publicity chairwoman for the association, said members of the association and those who gave to the project will receive a first look on Sunday during the association’s annual dinner, and the public will be invited to check out the renovations and new displays when the building informally reopens to the public on May 27.
The reopening will mark a happy end to a long road that began in March 2020 when the association closed the former church that has sat along Route 3 since being relocated from Clarks Falls Road in 1828. The association, which was established in 1957, first acquired the historical congregation hall in 1980 after dwindling patronage led the church to close the building. In an effort to preserve the property, the church offered the building to the historical association for just $1, turning over the ownership deed to the association.
Rather than risk loss of interest when COVID emergency restrictions prevented visitors, Arruda and Lavigne said the organization instead sought to use the closure as a chance to prepare for the future. A successful multi-pronged fundraising effort led the association to acquire a $15,000 grant from the Horace A. and S. Ella Kimball Foundation to begin working on electrical upgrade needs and hit the ground running.
“It was something we needed to do, and although it was a risk to close, we knew it would be months before we could reopen and so we saw it as an opportunity to try and address long overdue needs,” Arruda said.
Soon after, the organization was able to obtain a $53,000 grant from the Champlin Foundation, which was instrumental in fixing a leaky roof, and Arruda said members and the general public stepped up through various other fundraising events and donation to help provide an additional $30,000, giving the organization enough to meet the original $86,000 goal, as well as adjusting for the recent inflation.
The result was a beautifully restored interior, with benches along the exterior walls removed to make way for several historical displays, as well as renovations to the altar section of the former church, which is currently being used to house the full 1939 aerial map, which Arruda personally pieced together over the past year.
Lavigne credited Arruda with taking the reins and making the project a reality, an effort that had eluded the organization prior to Arruda becoming president.
“The work here represents an effort that was a long time in the making,” Lavigne said. “We had several people in and out of leadership roles who wanted to, but no one was able to make it happen. When Lauri stepped in, she took control and it made all the difference.”
There’s still a lot left to do to prepare the property to serve as the long-term future home for the association and local historical artifacts, but the organization is already on the path to make that happen. The association was recently notified that it had received a Preserve RI 1772 grant for $3,500 to replace the door at the main entrance.
Arruda said the organization will also soon begin looking for ways to raise money in order to conduct several exterior renovations, including repainting the building and repairing sidewalks, as well as make them ADA compliant in order to improve safety.
The organization hopes to do more to attract visitors to the display hall, noting that the property and its many valuable artifacts belong not to the historical association, but to the residents of Hopkinton and the families who founded the community.
The building will be open every Saturday and Sunday beginning May 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in making an appointment for weekday visits may also do so by calling Lauri Arruda at 401-377-4597.
“We are looking to offer more opportunities to the public,” she said. “We are so blessed to have a resource like this in our community. It is a place where residents can come in, take a look at history and learn about the town they grew up or settled down in. It is an opportunity that not every town has.”
