HOPKINTON — The Town Council, at its Monday meeting, announced a shake-up of its legal representation, voting to hire two new solicitors.
James Marusak’s firm, Gidley, Sarley and Marusak LLC, will be providing the services of town solicitor, replacing Kevin McAllister. The firm will also advise the Zoning Board, replacing Veronica Assalone.
Wakefield attorney Margaret Hogan of Hogan and Hogan will advise the Planning Board, replacing Sean Clough.
McAllister, who has represented the town for about five years, has at times been the target of residents who oppose granting zoning changes to allow the construction of commercial solar projects in residential zones. Some members of the Town Council also share some of the dissenting views.
Council members voted by a 3-2 margin to replace Clough, who works at the same law firm as McAllister, with Marusak’s firm. Council President Stephan Moffitt, Vice President Sharon Davis and councilor Robert Marvel supported Hogan’s appointment, with Scott Bill Hirst and Michael Geary opposed.
Geary said he needed more time to consider the appointment.
“I think maybe we should take a little bit of time of reconsideration before we make a big decision,” he said. “I know we do have some big stuff coming up, but I think maybe we should get through the holidays and come back and look at this.”
Hirst made a motion to table the appointment, which Geary seconded, but the three other councilors, including Marvel, did not want to wait any longer.
“The more we delay this, the more the Town Council and the Planning Board are kind of in limbo while we debate this,” Marvel said. “There are important items of discussion that are coming up (and) we need this resolved first, so I understand why we’re moving fast and I think while it might seem too fast for some of you, I think that we have done our due diligence and I think that we are prepared to make a quality decision,” he said.
Hirst took exception to Marvel’s statement.
“Since the solar issue and other development issues are very crucial, this is a very important appointment,” he said. “The town is not in limbo. I think that statement is absurd, with all due respect, because of the fact that the town has somebody in place.”
Davis urged the council to vote.
“I think we should take a vote and make a decision tonight,” she said. “I think, based on the people that we interviewed, we are in a position to do that.”
With Hirst and Geary opposed, the council approved the motion to approve Margaret Hogan’s appointment.
The council then turned its attention to the appointment of a new town and zoning solicitor, and once again, the division was evident.
Hirst moved to reappoint McAllister to the position, but without a second, his motion failed.
Marvel followed with a motion to approve the appointment of Marusak’s firm, which passed in a four to one vote, with Hirst opposed.
Marusak, an experienced land-use attorney who currently serves as town solicitor for the town of Exeter, will not be appearing on a regular basis at council meetings, but will be available for consultations as needed. Attorney Stephen Sypole of Marusak’s firm will be representing the town at meetings.
Contacted the morning after the vote, Moffitt said Marusak’s firm was the right choice for the town.
“Jim’s going to be there for us," he said. " We need a change, but we need someone with a lot of experience. Marusak made it clear that we have a line to all of them.”
In an email Tuesday, Hirst, a Republican, reiterated his support of McAllister.
“… As I just began my new term as a town council member in Hopkinton, Rhode Island; it is with disappointment, that Kevin A. McAllister was not reappointed our Town Solicitor in Hopkinton,” he wrote. "He prevailed on behalf of our town in numerous lawsuits. He never lost one, as I recall, and that says something! I stood alone voting for him. While a strong Republican, he was an important and successful part of our town.”
Moffitt said the town needed new representation.
“I want to do what’s right for the town,” he said. “We need a new set of eyes going forward, a fresh perspective, but somebody with 30 years of experience.”
