HOPKINTON — The annual Town Financial Assembly drew few views and only one comment — a woman requesting cuts that would prevent any tax increase at all — leaving members of the Town Council with virtually no input to work with as they seek to finalize a budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The annual meeting on Tuesday evening was held in a hybrid format, with residents able to attend both in-person at Hopkinton Town Hall or by computer through Zoom. It drew only a limited turnout — 3 residents attended online but chose not to speak — with Diamond Hill Road resident Lori Ultsch the only one to stand up and speak.
Ultsch questioned a few expenses, including large increases in the proposed police budget, and expressed frustration that taxes would go up at all in a year where residents are facing increased expenses on almost every front.
“As a taxpayer, I hate to see my taxes just keep going up. Residents are seeing higher costs, high gas prices, and electric prices are going up. As residents, we are really up against it,” Ultsch said.
“We need more economic development in this town, and that’s what it boils down to,” she added.
The proposed budget before the Town Council calls for a $28.12 million combined general government, education and capital spending plan that includes $448,855 in additional spending over the current fiscal year, not including Hopkinton’s contribution to the Chariho Regional School District.
When it comes to general government, police expenses account for one of the largest year-over-year increases, with the proposed budget expanding by $108,925 over the current fiscal year. Overall, the proposed budget accounts for $256,745 in new spending, not including capital projects.
Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. said the increase was largely the result of contractual obligations related to salaries and benefits, which the town was required to pay in the current fiscal year even though the town had not approved a budget at referendum in 2021, leading to a zero increase in non-education funding.
With the current proposal, general government spending would increase by 3.7% overall. In addition to contractual obligations and energy costs that account for a large portion of the increase, town officials said the budget also includes $159,500 to fund a full revaluation as required by the state at least once every nine years.
At the town’s current tax rate of $18.53, an average home with an estimated value of $300,000 would pay $5,559.
“With the change in the '22-'23 budget, it would result in a total tax bill of $5,571 for the average resident, an increase of $12,” Moffitt said.
Town Council member Scott Bill Hirst, who has been critical in recent months of the School Committee and district administrators that he refers to together as “the Chariho Establishment,” was critical of any increase in school spending and spoke against the district’s plans, stating he wants the district to conduct an outside management study that would include a line-by-line review of all district expenses to improve efficiencies and find savings.
Hirst questioned the motives of the School Committee, something he has done at each meeting in 2022 involving budget discussions, and claimed they would never consider an outside management study because “there would be no winning for them.” He also questioned the complacency of residents in the district, who he claims haven’t held school officials accountable.
“If you aren’t willing to hold Chariho accountable for their finances, which a lot of people don’t, then it’s really irrelevant to the rest of the town,” Hirst said.
With the annual meeting now complete, the council has until Monday to make any additional changes before the budget is advertised and sent to referendum. Residents will have a chance to take part in an all-day referendum on the budget on June 14 at Hopkinton Town Hall, 1 Townhouse Road, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, including a copy of the proposed budget, visit the town’s website at hopkintonri.org.
