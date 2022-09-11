HOPKINTON — The Hopkinton Democratic Town Committee has endorsed candidates at its August meeting as follows: for local races, Rep. Brian Kennedy state representative district 38; Jennifer Douglas, state senate district 34; Megan Cotter, state representative district 39; Sharon Davis, Hopkinton Town Council; endawnis Spears, Chariho School Committee, Hopkinton.
For state races, the endorsed candidates are Nellie Gorbea, governor; Peter Neronha, attorney general; James Diossa, general treasurer; Seth Magaziner, congressional candidate, second district; Sabina Matos, lieutenant governor; and Gregory Amore, secretary of state.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.