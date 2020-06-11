HOPKINTON — At a special meeting Thursday, members of the Hopkinton Town Council agreed to stick with the results of the town’s June 9 vote on the Chariho schools budget and not participate in the June 30 referendum set by the School Committee.
Hopkinton residents approved the 2020-21 Chariho budget by a margin of 201 to 177. A separate vote on the town budget will follow on June 23 and the town will set the new tax rate on June 25.
The school district has until July 1 to hold a budget referendum, and the Chariho School Committee has scheduled a vote by all three towns on June 30. Hopkinton has said that June 30 is too late and would result in the shutdown of the town, since it would not have time to set the tax rate by the start of the new fiscal year, on July 1.
At the end of the meeting, which lasted only about half an hour, the council agreed to send a letter to School Committee Chairman Ryan Callahan stating the town’s position and refusal to participate in the June 30 vote.
Councilor Sylvia Thompson and other council members questioned why it had taken the School Committee so long to set a referendum date.
“Our children, our schools our teachers, that’s the most important thing, having a good education for the kids, but before they can even get a good education, and have teachers and lunches during this virus and being at home, schooling by video and graduation — all of that got done, but the most crucial part that allows all of that to happen is the adoption of their budget,” Thompson said.
Town Solicitor Kevin McAllister advised the council to stay with its original plan.
“I don’t see a reason for us to depart from the plan because, as most of the council members, I think all of them tonight, have mentioned, the budget has to be in place before June 30, ready to go so that the town can continue without a pause when the calendar turns from June 30 to July 1,” he said. “As was also mentioned, Hopkinton has experienced what happens when the budget is not in place by the end of the fiscal year and that resulted in a shutdown.”
Richmond approved the Chariho budget as part of the town budget at the Financial Town Meeting on June 8. Charlestown voters have approved the town budget but not the schools budget. Both towns are expected to participate in the June 30 referendum.
Since the Chariho Act requires that all three towns vote on the budget on the same day, it is unclear whether a vote by two of the three towns will be legally valid.
