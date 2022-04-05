HOPKINTON — Council members are speaking out against proposed state legislation that, if approved, officials said would cost the town an estimated $450,000 in tax rebates to solar developers, as well as millions in tax revenue over the next several decades.
Members of the Hopkinton Town Council voted unanimously Monday evening to send a letter to state representatives opposing House Bill 6676, which was sponsored by three Providence-area representatives in January. The bill presented would require Rhode Island cities and towns to assess renewable energy resources including solar at set rates and would prevent communities from reassessing, revaluing or reclassifying any property, except farmland, on which there are renewable energy sources.
The legislation would take place retroactively to 2018, which would also leave towns liable to provide tax rebates to projects including solar.
For the town, that would mean both a significant loss in tax revenues and up front costs, according to Senior Tax Assessor Tiana Zartman.
“I did an analysis for the 2018 tax roll forward through 2022,” she told members of the council on Monday evening. “Over that time, that is around $450,000 that Hopkinton would need to refund retroactively. That does not include any future investments Hopkitnon was expecting to get via solar development.”
For the community, the losses would potentially be significant — despite the fact that tax revenue was a guiding force on which officials had approved many of the town’s existing solar projects.
Under the bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Camille F.J. Vella-Wilkinson of Warwick, Rep. Carlos E. Tobon of Pawtucket and Rep. Edward T. Cardillo Jr., of Cranston, the town would be forced to assess all existing property at $3,000 per acre. In some scenarios, if solar developers were able to build on forestry-designated property, that could fall to as low as $115 per acre without the community having any means of reassessing.
It’s a far cry from the $15,000 per acre once a project is approved, $22,500 per acre once construction begins and $45,000 per acre once solar is up and running that Hopkinton currently receives from existing solar projects, Zartman said.
Council Vice President Sharon Davis, a Democrat, and Councilor Scott Bill Hirst, a Republican, urged local residents to put their political differences aside on the issue and to be vocal against the proposed state legislation.
Both indicated in separate, impassioned speeches before the council on Monday that such legislation had been previously rejected in 2021 and has returned despite consistent objection from local communities. The legislation would benefit solar and other renewable energy companies at the cost of Hopkinton’s taxpayers, they said.
Davis said the fact that the legislation has come back up should be a wake up call to local communities that the industry is seeking benefits and relief at the cost of the taxpayers and local communities.
The town’s revenues have already fallen “well short of the promised goals,” Davis said, and based on an updated projections list the community will have collected “only a small percentage of projected revenues provided as justification for the original projects.”
“This would result in millions of dollars in lost revenues over the course of the next 20 years. It would require an increase in property taxes, and it is clearly not the rosy picture that was presented to get these projects off the ground,” he said. “In May 2021, we opposed similar bills. I have to greatly emphasize the horror of this second attempt to defund the town for the benefit of outside developers.”
Davis and Hirst also encouraged residents to reach out to their elected officials to voice their concerns, as well as asking other communities to do the same.
“I implore citizens to contact their representatives or the governor’s office to make sure this bill is killed,” Hirst said.
