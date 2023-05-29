HOPKINTON — An education compact between the town and Gov. Daniel McKee could soon provide the town with a new source of funding to support a wide range of learning opportunities in the community for residents of all ages. All the community must do is commit to lifelong learning through the governor’s Learn 365 RI initiative, which aims to improve test scores considerably in the coming decade.
It’s an initiative that members of the Hopkinton Town Council are more than willing to support — provided of course that McKee and organizers keep their promise that there will be no mandates, unfunded requirements or other costs that will fall on the backs of local taxpayers.
“I am all for education and continued learning, don’t get me wrong, but we need to know this isn’t going to suddenly lead to us having to commit to spending any money,” said Councilman Robert Burns. “I just don’t want to be signing something that, come next tax season, is going to suddenly cost us.”
Burns, Council President Michael Geary and Vice President Scott Bill Hirst each voted on May 15 to move forward in signing the Rhode Island Municipal Education Compact. Councilors Stephen Moffitt Jr. and Sharon Davis were both absent from the meeting.
McKee is expected to come to Hopkinton to take part in a formal signing ceremony on June 15, although officials said details of the event have not been finalized.
Jeremy Chiappetta, executive director of Learning 365 RI, told the council that the mission of the initiative is to improve quality of life for residents of all ages by supporting lifelong learning. Among goals set for the initiative, he said participants were asked to partner in supporting “dramatically improving outcomes for all Rhode Island students and achieving Massachusetts levels by 2030.”
While many educational initiatives to date have been difficult to measure, Chiappetta said the state would seek to attain success by recording measurable improvements in math and reading scores on Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System testing, increasing daily attendance and improving FAFSA completion.
Chiappetta said one of the biggest concerns that communities have is the impact to local budgets — Burns, Geary and Hirst all questioned whether there would be any local requirements that could impact funding — and said communities have no financial obligations of any kind.
“What this compact does is commit to saying that learning is important,” said Chiapetta. “There are no financial obligations; there are no obligations other than committing to the philosophy of learning and bringing learning into Rhode Island towns.”
By committing to the program, however, Chiappetta said the town would be eligible to apply for various grants and benefit from a $4 million pot of federal funding that contains money for towns statewide. Chiappetta said that McKee’s goal is to eventually get all 39 Rhode Island municipalities to sign onto the compact.
At the time that Hopkinton had agreed to sign the compact, six other communities in Rhode Island had already also committed to the agreement. Communities already committed to the promise include Newport, Bristol, East Providence, East Greenwich, Providence and Warren all signed.
Hopkinton Town Manager Brian Rosso said that, as it stands right now, the initiative is something that could truly benefit the community and be done without any costs on the taxpayer. It could also have provide a unique and previously unanticipated source of funding should the council move forward in building a community center.
“If council does decide to move forward with a community center at some point, then this would pair perfectly with that,” Rosso said. “There are three elements to get state funding for that, which includes work, education and health elements. We have already discussed building a computer lab, a classroom, and the recreation department is already hosting accredited courses.”
By continuing with those efforts, Rosso noted that the community is already meeting their end of the bargain by working to support growth and new learning opportunities in town.
Geary said that council members would continue to see how the initiative develops, and would continue to be willing to be a partner with the state. The only requirement from his perspective, he said, is that the town is not straddled with any mandate or requirement that is not completely and fully funded at the state level.
As long as education remains the focus, however, he said Hopkinton will be a willing partner.
“Even years later, COVID is still somewhat hanging over our shoulders, and this a perfect thing to help address some of those needs,” Geary said. “If the state keeps anything it wants funded, than we are more than happy. We will always be happy to support education as long as it doesn’t fall back on our local taxpayers in the end.”
