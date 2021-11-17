HOPKINTON — Over the course of the past six months, local Republicans have criticized the Chariho School Committee, Chairwoman Linda Lyall and Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard for allegations that they have restricted public comment and taken action to prevent non-parents from having a fair say on district matters.
When Hopkinton Town Council members Michael Geary and Scott Bill Hirst, both Republicans, sought to have the council send a letter condemning a recent change made to the committee’s library media materials policy, the request was instead met with frustration by Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. and Vice President Sharon Davis, who were critical of efforts to chastise school officials and called the Republican complaints overblown, inaccurate and “purely political.”
After allowing Geary and Hirst to discuss their concerns, which centered around the belief that school officials have worked to silence dissenting views of “conservatives, Republicans and Libertarians,” Moffitt reiterated the School Committee’s response that there is a formal process for both complaints and appeals available to any member of the public regardless of whether they have a child in the school district.
“It’s lengthy, but there is a process available for everyone,” Moffitt said. “If this discussion is going to center on non-parents who want to come in and say what parents can have their children read within the school library, then that’s disruptive and unacceptable.”
The discussion Tuesday evening, which came following a request by Geary to add an agenda item regarding sending a letter to the School Committee, drew heated comments back and forth as Hirst and Geary again criticized the committee’s treatment of former committee member the Rev. David Stall, a Republican who resigned in late September after expressing anger that his request for a resolution condemning critical race theory was denied.
Hirst has been a vocal supporter of Stall’s, both before the Hopkinton Town Council and School Committee, and once again expressed his discontent. Davis spoke against his objections, however, saying that his complaints that there is no voice for non-parents is not accurate — she read a statement detailing the process — and saying that in no way has any measure by the School Committee impeded freedom of speech for taxpayers.
“If anyone else has a strong opinion regarding library materials, that person can make a complaint to the superintendent or principal,” Davis said. “Personally, I would like to see more, not less, materials made available to students. Library materials should not be political and I am not in favor of sending a condemning letter to the superintendent or School Committee.”
The response angered Hirst, who went on to accuse Davis and Moffitt of refusing to address the issue before stating that the problem is the result of “academia being primarily leftists who are anti-Republican and anti-conservative.”
“The problem is only one side is being heard,” he said. “We need freedom of expression and all points of view should be there, and that means more Republican, conservative and Libertarian points of view. I’ve seen the books coming out these days and there is a feeling among a lot of parents that they are being forced to see certain materials when they want to be able to bring children up within their own value system.”
“This is all about restricting the conservative point of view,” he shouted. “The left does not have all the control and wisdom, despite their damn arrogance!”
Davis and Moffitt each asked Hirst which Republican materials were restricted, but he did not provide any examples. He stated there were “far more liberal materials available" than those that would express conservative or other opposing views.
Both Davis and Moffitt also took action to clarify the School Committee policy being criticized, which is specific to how complaints are made regarding materials that are or are not available for lessons and district learning. Moffitt spent several minutes reading through the policy that was changed at the Chariho School Committee’s late-October meeting, including providing information regarding the policy for both parents/students, as well as discussing how non-parents could go about making their own complaints.
He also noted that a comment by Geary, which indicated that non-parents would not be allowed to speak at School Committee meetings, was incorrect and said both Geary and Hirst were given opportunity to speak at the School Committee’s previous meeting last week despite neither having a student in the district.
Moffitt also noted that, by process, the election is the proper way for residents to express their voice and choose the people they want to represent their opinions on the Chariho School Committee. Hirst complained that it has been difficult finding and getting representatives elected that support his views.
“It sounds to me like that should be your focus then,” Moffitt told Hirst. “If that’s your concern, that your views aren’t represented, then finding someone to represent those views should be your focus. You can say what you want and post what you want, but this is how democracy works.”
