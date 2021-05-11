HOPKINTON — Members of the Hopkinton Town Council unanimously adopted the town’s 2021-22 budget Monday, sending the proposed spending plan to voters during the town’s June 8 budget referendum.
The $27.9 million spending plan, an increase of 2.4%, would increase the property tax rate $0.31 to approximately $18.59 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. Under this tax rate, a homeowner whose property is assessed at $300,000 would see their annual property tax increase $93.
The proposed budget includes an $85,000, or 1.2%, increase in municipal spending, a $469,000, or 2.3%, increase in education spending, and a $238,000, or 79.6%, increase in capital improvement spending.
Although the capital spending appears to be a substantial increase, it is less than the capital improvement spending allocated in previous fiscal years. It includes $165,000 for the demolition of the 1904 building at Ashaway Elementary School, $20,000 for technology and website upgrades, and $53,000 for a police vehicle replacement.
Almost all of the town’s departments are level-funded, and most municipal increases are attributed to contractual liabilities. The town has no direct authority over its share of the Chariho school budget — which accounts for 77% of the total town budget — since voters in Charlestown, Richmond, and Hopkinton approved the school budget last month.
“I’m comfortable with what the council has submitted and what we’ve reviewed in the budget workshop,” said Hopkinton Finance Director Brian Rosso, who also serves as the town’s acting town manager.
The town is not using fund balance, or surplus, to pay for proposed expenses.
“At this point, our fund balance is basically where the required amount is by our auditors and by Moody’s,” Rosso said. “To dip into that any further would not be wise.”
He added, “I think what we’re doing now — as far as not using fund balance — is the prudent thing to do to keep the town in good financial health.”
Rosso noted that the town is still waiting to receive guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department about how it can use recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress in March. The town does not currently know how much funding it will receive from the federal government.
“Had we more information at the moment, maybe we could take a different approach,” Rosso said of the budget. “I think we need to sit tight with the budget we have and take the prudent approach.”
Rosso said if the town can use the federal funds to offset losses in the current and previous fiscal year, then the town may also be able to use those funds to support future capital improvement projects. However, the restrictions for the federal funds have not been released yet.
At a meeting last week, Councilor Scott Bill Hirst said the town has been fiscally responsible for their portion of the town budget.
“Regardless of what you think of the school budget, if you go out and vote against the budget that the town council chooses to adopt, it impacts the actual runnings of town government,” Hirst said.
At that same meeting, Council Vice President Sharon Davis shared Hirst’s concerns and hopes residents will approve the budget.
“I think that our [the town’s] process was very conservative this year and we really did take the residents in mind,” Davis said. “We did not really try to increase things that didn’t have to be increased and we held steady.”
The budget referendum will be held on June 8 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Hopkinton Town Hall.
