HOPKINTON — Council members expressed concerns over the vague nature of a newly-formed tri-town subcommittee and the scope of its authority, but the town’s top board voted to support the operations of a recently-organized volunteer working group that aims to fight back against state mandates.
Members of the Hopkinton Town Council voted 3-1, with Councilor Stephen Moffitt Jr. opposed and Councilor Robert Burns abstaining, to accept the formation of the Tri-Town Council/School Committee Subcommittee. The committee retains no authority and is an advisory committee, Councilor Sharon Davis said, but would provide a more structured working group to help towns address issues such as the growing list of mandates facing small-town communities.
Davis told members of the council that, although unofficially, members of the committee had met twice so far to discuss aspects regarding its formation and legal obligations.
“Our group is entirely advisory and anything we agree on, we’d still have to bring back to the individual town councils. It would then be up to those town councils to make the final decisions,” Davis said. “It would allow us to directly seek that state mandates are accompanied by state funding, and that our state leaders write legislation that we can support.”
The concept for the committee was raised by Richmond Town Councilor Michael Colasante and supported by others, including Hopkinton Town Council President Michael Geary and Charlestown Town Council President Deborah Carney, during the annual Chariho Omnibus Meeting in January.
Davis and Colasante each said Monday night that the committee will be composed of two council members and two School Committee members from each of Chariho’s three towns. The committee has already seen active participation from all three member towns, with Councilwoman Helen Sheehan and School Committee members Kathryn Colasante and Clay Johnson representing Richmond, and both Carney and Stephen Stokes representing the Charlestown Town Council.
The primary purpose of the group is to lobby for or against state issues, to encourage state representatives to create meaningful legislation; and to demand the state include only programs and measures moving forward that include a funding plan as part of the proposal.
Michael Colasante said the subcommittee concept is one he had hoped to push in the early 1990s, but he was unable to find traction. He said he hoped to not only see active participation in the current effort, which appears poised to come to fruition, but hopes to eventually expand the board to potentially become a more regional coalition.
The purpose of the committee would be to address issues such as unfunded mandates, especially in the area of education, that have put undue financial stress on the backs of local taxpayers in recent years. He said communities such as Hopkinton and Richmond simply do not have the tax base to continue to absorb a slew of annual state mandates.
“This has been a long time coming; we had talked about this 30 years ago and unfortunately it just didn’t garner any traction,” he said. “We will have a certain power in numbers, and once we get these three towns on board, we can go out and possibly find support from Coventry or West Greenwich or others so when we go before the General Assembly, we are no longer just scooted off to the side.”
Although he believes the subcommittee is well-intended and supports the mission, Moffitt said he was concerned with the vague and non-specific charge of the working group, as well as whether certain actions or recommendations could be considered potential violation of the Open Meetings Act.
Moffitt said he fully supports the reasoning, but would like to see the subcommittee use a more formal process that includes appointments, meeting schedules and agendas. He said he fears opening up a general subcommittee without formal meeting standards puts work done by the group potentially at risk.
“I have major reservations; I’m for this type of committee, but maybe with a charge that’s more understandable to the public and not so vague,” he said. “We don’t know how we’ll move with the committee, or who we’ll ask to do what. We need to do this right.”
Davis and Geary, however, defended the council’s position and said that as an advisory committee with no voting power, the subcommittee does not have to adhere to the same standards of a voting authority and may meet whenever, as long as there is no quorum present from the Chariho School Committee or any of the councils represented.
Davis said in addition to the fact that no advertising is needed to meet, the importance of forming such a committee has grown exponentially over the past few years as Rhode Island has handed down mandates that require a wide range of teacher instructional and mental health training needs.
“Teachers are trying to prepare for new requirements and unified curriculums, but they are also now having to learn about mental health issues and how to respond as well,” Davis said. “There is an ongoing cost for our school district in these mandates, and those are the kinds of things where we could work on crafting some sort of resolution to give to state legislators. If the state makes different mandates and imposes them on schools, then it is the state who should pay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.