HOPKINTON — Military veterans in the community may soon have a new resource to assist with disability, retiree and other services — and for many, it could save a lot of trouble and travel compared to what they are dealing with now.
Members of the Hopkinton Town Council expressed unanimous support this week for an amendment to the town’s code of ordinances that would allow for the appointment of a veterans service agent to serve the town. The agent is a new position and the individual appointed would be responsible for aiding the town’s veterans, both active and retired, with paperwork, insurance, applications and more.
Council President Michael Geary, who sponsored the amendment request alongside Vice President Scott Bill Hirst, said the measure is a step toward helping a growing population of elderly veterans get the help and services they need.
“Hopkinton has over 550 veterans, and they are of all ages but are getting a little older,” Geary said. “If we had someone here to help answer questions or fill out applications; I just feel like it would be good to have someone come in, evaluate the impact and see how it goes. If it is successful then great, and if not then maybe we consider something different down the road.”
In the proposed ordinance, which received only a few voices in support and no opposition during a public hearing Monday, the amendment would give the council power to appoint a veterans service agent on behalf of the town.
The ordinance amendment dictates that the agent appointed by the council would serve a two-year term. The agent is required to be a resident of Hopkinton that has served in the U.S. Armed Forces or who has relevant experience in administration of veterans benefits and services.
Under the proposed amendment, duties of the veterans service agent would include meeting with families at home or offices, completing benefits applications, aiding in identifying resources, maintaining knowledge or current systems and opportunities, ensuring compliance with state and federal standards, and reporting back to the council on activities.
The position is volunteer only and does not include compensation, and Town Solicitor Stephen Sypole said the council would have the opportunity to appoint an individual as early as the next meeting on March 20 if they had a candidate in mind.
Hirst said Monday that although he had originally sought to establish a committee, the position would provide a more central contact point for residents. He said filling the position would also help fill an important need in town.
“At one time, we did have an American Legion Post, but that is no longer active in Hopkinton,” Hirst said. “A lot of times, veterans will go to organizations that can assist them with veteran matters, but for many residents that now means going to Providence.”
The ordinance received support from several in attendance, including state Sen. Elaine Morgan (34th District), a member of the committee on special legislation and veterans' affairs, who said she would support the town however she could.
Geary said there is still a lot to do to make veterans services available to those in the southwest corner of the state, but he said the amendment will begin to lead the town on a path to change.
“It’s only a small step, but it is still a step in the right direction,” Geary said.
