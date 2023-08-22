HOPKINTON — Members of the Town Council have approved the hiring of Attorney Karen Ellsworth to serve as lead consultant in drafting revisions required for Hopkinton’s land use ordinance and regulations due to amendments in state law made during the 2023 General Assembly session.
The council voted 4-0 Monday, with Councilor Stephen Moffitt Jr. absent, to approve entering into a contract with Ellsworth, the town attorney in Richmond and attorney with an established career as a land use specialist. Town Attorney Stephen Sypole said that, with an experienced attorney like Ellsworth, the town is getting an exceptional deal for the return it will receive.
“I couldn’t recommend anyone more highly than attorney Ellsworth to take on a project such as this,” Sypole said. “She is already doing the same kind of work in Richmond and Exeter, and she has the ability to get this done quickly and efficiently.
“The second reason is she has a very reasonable hourly rate, which makes it the most time-sensitive and cost-efficient way to address our needs.”
Council Vice President Scott Bill Hirst, who said he was asking on behalf of taxpayers who would later ask him, questioned the need of hiring out to conduct the revisions instead of seeking to do the work in-house. Both Sypole and Hopkinton Finance Director Elizabeth Monty said that it would benefit the town to have more expertise on the matter, and said that with Ellsworth’s role in other communities, she was a perfect fit at a fraction of the cost of going out to bid.
The hiring is necessitated by recent amendments to Title 45, Chapters 23, 24 and 53 of Rhode Island General Laws. Changes included removing references to “accessory family dwelling unit” and replacing it with “accessory dwelling unit.” New provisions in the law says such dwellings can be in a primary structure or an accessory building, such as a garage or add-on structure.
State law revisions also require that any municipality choosing to allow accessory dwelling units “shall not impose any excessive restrictions” on them, including limiting residents to family members only.
Ellsworth assured members of the council that she would begin work in September with a goal of completing revisions and submitting recommendations for regulations by mid to late October, leaving the town two months to host public hearings and pass revisions. State law requires that all revisions be made no later than Dec. 31, 2023.
Councilwoman Sharon Davis asked whether she would use a template provided by the league of cities and towns, which Ellsworth said would not be used for final revisions but would be important in order to assure consistency in law between surrounding communities.
“The difficulty with this job is making the state-enabling legislation fit into the policy decisions made by each town,” Ellsworth said. “If we just use a template and don’t make it particular to the town, then you are not necessarily observing the policy decision that the towns have made.”
Monty said that, from a financial standpoint, the town had realized savings in the previous year as a result of fewer legal expenses. Even after anticipated use of an additional $9,000 once an ongoing audit is completed, she said it leaves the town with $22,000 to begin working on the project immediately.
This would help to greatly limit impact to taxpayers, she said. All members of the Town Council who were present agreed.
Ellsworth said she would begin as soon as possible, noting September was less than two weeks away.
“It is an extremely complicated process, but I certainly aim for a complete draft to be delivered to the Planning Board by sometime in October,” she said. “That would leave enough time to discuss and have both the Planning Board and Town Council hold hearings and adopt what they need to adopt.”
