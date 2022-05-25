HOPKINTON — In the past half-decade, the town has spent just $1.7 million on capital improvement projects and purchases, but officials are hopeful federal pandemic rescue funds will dramatically change that.
Members of the Hopkinton Town Council this week voiced strong support for a plan devised by Town Manager Brian Russo in cooperation with the town’s department leaders that would invest the vast majority of the town’s $2.41 million share in American Rescue Plan Act funding on capital projects. The council unanimously supported allowing him to hire a consultant firm and move forward in developing a federally-acceptable RFP and collecting bids for various work including public works purchases, recreational upgrades, town hall consolidation and police equipment.
Russo said the purpose of the plan, which utilizes the town’s ability to both assign ARPA funds as revenue replacement and use it on various infrastructure projects in accordance with federal guidelines, is to help the town address a number of long overdue needs that were previously placed on the backburner to address priorities related to schools.
“We created a priority list of $3.7 million with department heads and were able to then reduce that down again based on anticipated costs,” Russo told councilors during an ARPA workshop held Monday. “Hopkinton spent $1.7 million in Capital improvements in the last seven years. That’s 0.84% of the operating budget. We’ve had a very small amount of money available to capital because of commitments to schools, to the unions, to payroll increases … there’s just not a lot left at the end of the day to invest in capital improvements.”
For a town that has been frugal in its capital spending, council members expressed strong support for the proposal. Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. and Vice President Sharon Davis each said that the plan is responsible, utilizes the money on one-time costs that don’t carry future obligations and address significant needs.
Moffitt said the list of projects and purchases presented “would be money well spent” and would both save taxpayers liability on the projects and purchases and prevent more costly emergency repairs. He said the list also helps bring the town back in line to better address long-term infrastructure needs.
“This is a plan where we would be spending money for the whole town to enjoy, we would be giving money to public works to get things they’ve needed for a long time ... I like this list,” Davis said.
In terms of administrative projects, one of the larger requests is money to aid in the consolidation of Town Hall and badly needed repairs at the Crandall House Activity Center; funding for the resurfacing of tennis courts and reconstruction of the basketball complex by Crandall Field; removal of the old playground; and the purchase of a police cruiser, body armor and other equipment needs for the Hopkinton Police Department.
Among some of the highest costs are the requests for the Public Works Department, Russo noted, with the request including more than $670,000 worth of capital spending.
Town documents indicate that, if approved, the spending would include purchases of a dump truck, pick-up truck with sander and two pick-up trucks with plows as the town seeks to replace its aging, heavily used vehicles.
“If we are speaking about what’s needed then that is still just the tip of the iceberg, but it is all stuff that is needed as soon as possible,” Russo said.
Russo warned members of the council that although the figures represented in the tentative plan are designed to be somewhat conservative, any or all could be impacted by inflation and economic factors over the next several months. The town will need to go to RFP on each project individually, he said, and projected costs could be substantially higher or lower based on market changes.
Members of the council said they were impressed by the efforts and praised Russo for directing the funding toward projects that will be worthwhile for the whole community.
Moffitt noted that although the project list provides a blueprint for the work, there is still a lot to be done as the town recrafts its RFP to match federal requirements, establishes the proper paper trails and verifies all spending before moving forward on the projects.
He said the council is committed to moving quickly, but it must spend the ARPA money correctly so that the community does not find itself in a position where it could face penalties or need to return money down the road. He asked residents to be patient as the projects come to fruition.
“One thing that I hope is that people understand the limitations on what it can be spent on,” he said. “There are procurement programs and there is a big paper trail to follow. We weren’t just given a large credit card to swipe.”
