HOPKINTON —Members of the Town Council had a lengthy discussion at a Dec. 14 workshop of a proposal to amend the town’s zoning ordinance as it pertains to applications for solar energy projects.
The changes, first discussed at the Dec. 7 council meeting, were deemed sufficiently complicated as to require at least one workshop to allow councilors and members of the public to ask questions.
The proposal was submitted by attorney Peter Skwirz on behalf of his clients, Tom and Cynthia Sculco, owners of a property that abuts the sites of two proposed solar energy facilities.
“They are in the abutter radius of a couple of projects, some of the larger projects in town,” Skwirz said. “I won’t mention them by name because this ordinance is not aimed at those projects specifically, but that’s how they became involved — concerned citizens.”
Skwirz outlined the main points of the amendments. One change would designate commercial solar farms as industrial uses to be restricted to manufacturing zones.
“The reason we did that is because the current ordinance allows a commercial use, and there was a lot of concern about not only placing them but rezoning residential properties as commercial,” Skwirz said.”… We consider that really, it’s most appropriate for a manufacturing zone, which is set out away from residential uses to a greater degree than commercial uses.”
A second proposed change would designate solar farms as land development projects, rather than projects going through the usual development review process. That would effectively prevent a Town Council from overruling the Planning Board.
“The reason that’s important to designate this as a land development project is because there was a lot of debate, I would say, in the last council session about what was the appropriate role for the Planning Board when rezoning land to accommodate a solar use and what was the appropriate role for the council,” Skwirz said. “Should the council be the gate-keeper that selects the zone and allowed the use and essentially dictates to the Planning Board ‘Follow these guidelines we set out for you for this particular parcel?’”
Land development projects, Skwirz continued, fall under the Rhode Island “precedence of approvals” statute, which requires applicants to first get approval from the Planning Board. Without that approval, the application would not proceed further.
This amendment would clarify the authority of the Planning Board, which, despite issuing negative advisory opinions, has been overruled in some instances by the Town Council.
In addition to limiting solar facilities to manufacturing zones and ending the practice of changing zones to permit these projects, the amendment addresses other concerns such as setbacks from residential properties, limits on tree-clearing, decommissioning and recycling of solar panels and the siting of commercial solar arrays on contaminated sites.
Councilor Michael Geary said he was concerned that the town’s existing farm viability ordinance, which pertains to solar facilities on farms as a way for farmers to supplement their incomes, was not mentioned in the proposed amendment.
“I’m very concerned about how it cuts out the farm viability ordinance,” he said.
Skwirz said the farm viability ordinance could be retained.
“I don’t think that this proposal rises and falls on that particular item,” Skwirz said. "… I know that preserving the rural character of a community often means helping the local farmers and so, if on balance, listening to the farmers but also listening to the other community members, you feel that the amendment to the farm viability ordinance is not appropriate, that’s easily severable from this.”
“That option should be there for the farms,” Geary said.
Councilor Scott Bill Hirst said he was concerned that the growing energy needs of the state would result in more solar development pressure in rural towns like Hopkinton. He also suggested sending the proposal to the Hope Valley and Ashaway fire departments for their input.
Town Planner James Lamphere cautioned the council to carefully consider the ramifications of the amendment.
“Basically, what’s being proposed here right now is a ‘repeal and replace,’ and I think with that in mind, it’s very important that the Town Council clearly understand and review what is being presented, the tweaking that might be necessary going forward,” he said. “I looked at it today fairly well and a number of things jutted out at me. Some of them were mentioned tonight…. As a technician, I want to make sure that you’re clear as to what’s being presented to you.”
After two members of the Planning Board and several residents commented and asked questions, the council set a second date, Dec. 28, for another workshop on the proposal.
Speaking Tuesday, council President Stephen Moffitt said he believed people needed time to process the information they had heard on Monday evening.
“I want to have another workshop so everybody can digest what happened last night,” he said. “We got good feedback from people who said they were glad to have the opportunity to speak. We want to have some more detailed information from the attorney.”
