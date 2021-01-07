HOPKINTON — In what has become an annual new year tradition, council members discussed the list of goals submitted by department heads. Those proposals will be considered for inclusion in the town’s new budget.
Among the department heads' goals for 2021-22 are a police department request for two new marked cruisers, and from the town's Emergency Management Agency, an update of the town’s emergency medical distribution system plan and the recruitment of additional volunteers for the MEDS POD medication distribution system.
In the Planning Department, Town Planner James Lamphere wants to conclude the process of closing down the Stubtown landfill with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and establish a solar array on the site. The Recreation Department hopes to complete the construction of the new playground at Crandall Field.
Several council members also presented goals. Robert Marvel said he wanted to update the town’s website to make it easier to navigate.
“I would like a review and maybe some changes to our town website to make it a little bit easier for people to find things,” he said.
Marvel added that making all ordinances and other documents available on the site would be a worthy longer-term goal.
“It may be a multiyear task, but I’d like to collect all of our current ordinances and all of our regulation documents and make sure that they are all available on the website somehow, so that everybody can access the most current bylaws, regulations and ordinances and all of that stuff. There’s some gaps right now.”
Interim Town Manager Brian Rosso, who also serves as the town’s finance director, said he would explore funding options for the website upgrade.
“We certainly can make those things happen, and they will certainly find their way on the capital improvement [plan] however they need to be funded,” he said. “We’ll have time for that during the budget workshops.”
Councilor Scott Bill Hirst said the council should have a greater role in determining the annual goals.
“You know, there are five people elected to the Town Council and basically, I’m not criticizing any of the goals, but these are the goals established by the bureaucracy of the town and not the elected leadership of the town, which is the five members of the Town Council, so I think we all have different agendas and different perspectives as members of the council, but we might want to think what our collective vision is as a Town Council, that we’re all on the same page,” he said. “We’re all individuals and we were all elected. We won an election to be here and we have some of our own goals that we want to achieve in this year and the next two year to benefit this town …. Maybe we should consider coming forward with our own goals as a council, collective goals, where we want to go.”
Council President Stephen Moffitt said he viewed the list of goals as an important means for department heads to point out things that need to be addressed.
“Sure, if you want to use the word ‘bureaucracy,’ … I can understand that train of thought, but here, obviously we can have goals as a Town Council, and sure, we should have these goals, but we should also know the goals of the people who day in and day out take care of this town," he said. "They represent us also by being here. They’re the faces when people walk through the door here and the people we see out there plowing the road and trimming the trees and doing all the things that we’re happy that they’re doing.”
Council Vice President Sharon Davis agreed that council members should be encouraged to submit their own goals, and cited the example of residents telling her months ago that they wanted a new pedestrian crosswalk on Spring Street at the fire station. The crosswalk still remains to be installed.
“People want a crosswalk, and I guess we got so hung up in the summer, we never got down to the little things that people told me they wanted,” she said. “So yeah, I think we ought to do that.”
Councilor Michael Geary suggested the town reach out to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to ask for safety signage on state-owned Route 3 where it meets Route 216.
Moffitt urged council members to submit their own lists and councilors voted unanimously to adopt both the annual and multiyear goals. Members also agreed on the dates of the public budget workshops, which will begin in February.
