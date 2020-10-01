HOPKINTON — Monday’s Town Council hearing on a proposed solar energy installation lasted for two hours, and when it ended, most council members said they still needed more time to study the application.
The Comolli Granite Company and Centrica Business Solutions are applying for Comprehensive Plan and zoning amendments to allow the construction of a solar array on a property in a residential zone that formerly included an automobile salvage yard and currently operates, on a limited basis, as a gravel bank.
Council member Sharon Davis recused herself from the hearing after Joelle Rocha, the attorney representing the applicants, questioned her objectivity after Davis made certain comments at a Sept. 2 Planning Board meeting on the proposal. Davis told the council that while she had done nothing inappropriate, she did not want her comments to taint the proceedings.
“Out of an abundance of caution, to safeguard the best interests of the town that I love, I am recusing myself,” she said.
The application calls for two solar arrays, one large and a second smaller array, which would together occupy 7.8 acres of the 39-acre property at 0 Chase Hill Road, which abuts the Pawcatuck River.
Rocha described the property as having currently having several uses.
“The property comprises land condominium units with mixed uses, including commercial and industrial uses,” she said. “It’s a former site, many of you may be familiar with the site, but it’s the former site of a junkyard and the current site of a quarry, which are both pre-existing nonconforming uses at the site.”
Rocha acknowledged the numerous applications the town has received for commercial solar projects, but she noted that unlike most proposals, her clients' application proposed to make use of an already compromised site.
“I know that the town has been inundated, however, the application that you have before you tonight presents a favored site for solar in accordance with the zoning ordinance,” she said.
Comolli told the council that the array would have no negative impacts on the neighborhood.
“It would allow the following benefits,” he said. “An opportunity to address a nonconforming use … an opportunity to cap and utilize the former salvage yard area, for it can never be used for either an agricultural or residential use, an opportunity to place a solar facility in a location that has no potential negative impact to any of its neighbors.”
Councilor Sylvia Thompson said she had concerns about the road where the property is located.
“That road is wicked and I can’t support this, because you don’t have access to a main road,” she said.
Councilor Barbara Capalbo asked whether any of the neighbors were opposed to the proposal.
Comolli said he had spoken with most of the abutters, one of which is the Hopkinton Land Trust, none of whom opposed the project.
“I think I’ve addressed most of their concerns,” he said. “There still may be concerns out there, but most them are saying they’d rather see a nice solar field there than an active quarry site.”
Project engineer Jason Gold provided details of the proposed facility, which, he said, would be” several hundred feet” from the river.
Gold also noted that the arrays would not be visible from the road, but Elaine Caldarone, who represents Hopkinton on the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council, said the second, smaller array would mar the view from the river.
“If solar is installed on this 1.88-acre piece, the array will be fully visible from the river, the bridge, Westerly Land Trust trails and Hopkinton Land Trust trails, and this visibility will negatively affect for decades the experience of every single person walking or paddling in the area,” she said.
No abutters came forward during the public forum. Thompson said she was prepared to render a decision, but Capalbo and council President Frank Landolfi said they weren’t ready.
“I need more time,” Landolfi said. “One more meeting perhaps. I’m not looking to drag this out forever, but I still have questions and I’d like to have someone on the applicants' team address these and perhaps get the closest to the river away from the river, and we still have to deal with that.”
With Thompson the only councilor opposed, the hearing was continued to Oct. 13.
