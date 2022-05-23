HOPKINTON — Despite retaining the services of Varonis Healthcare, a professional billing company designed to expedite billing services and enhance collection rates, the Ashaway Ambulance Association received just a 14% return on $750,000 in services the organization sought payments for in 2021.
If that rate continues, Ashaway Ambulance Association Treasurer Eric Perrin said last week, it is unlikely that the service would be able to continue to absorb the costs and maintain operations — and other organizations across the state could be next.
“Of all our bills last year, we recouped about 14%,” Perrin said during an emergency meeting before the Hopkinton Town Council. “The state is dead last, 50th in the country, when it comes to emergency reimbursement.”
“All around the community, everyone keeps talking about transparency. We are transparent, I don’t know what it is that people want, and if they have a question, they just need to ask,” he continued.
Members of the Hopkinton Town Council last week unanimously approved a measure that will provide the organization with an advance payment of $40,000 for services to be provided in the 2022-23 fiscal year. The payment will come from the final approved funds to be disbursed to Ashaway Ambulance — the council has approved a tentative budget that includes $62,000 for the association that will go before voters at referendum, or if the budget is rejected by voters would be funded at $52,000 in the coming year — and is needed to help cover operational costs for the last quarter of the current fiscal year.
Hopkinton Town Manager Brian Russo said the advance payment option was approved by town auditors and is not a loan, but rather simply borrows against what the town would otherwise pay the organization next year. He noted that it is “a very short-term solution” and that further discussions are needed to address what has become a significant concern in the community.
For the organization, Perrin and EMS Chief Nick Vetelino said that a decline in volunteer availability, increase in call volume and further complications related to navigating pandemic challenges have put the organization in a position where it is currently unable to meet the costs of current operations.
In a Facebook message shared last week, which was issued after officials said Perrin and his wife experienced undue criminal accusations, Vetelino said the organization is doing it’s best to make adjustments.
“Up until recent times the volunteers were plentiful and payroll expenses were minimal, or even non existent. However as of late the ambulance association has had to resort to a paid personnel approach in order to ensure calls are met and vehicles are appropriately staffed,” he said. “This in turn has created a large financial burden on the association.”
To complicate matters, the organization isn’t receiving what it should in reimbursements from insurance agencies. In fact, Rhode Island is the least reimbursed state in the country and in 2021, Ashaway billed for over $750,000 of services rendered, but received just $113,000 in reimbursements.
The organization has sought other ways to recoup funding, but have not received much acknowledgement from state legislators, officials said, and Perrin said it has resulted in a budget that must absorb $289,000 in expenses while receiving just $229,000 in revenue when tallying all bill payments, state and local grants together.
Perrin said he is offended by the thought that taxpayers believe he is embezzling money or that the ambulance is “family owned,” both which he adamantly stated are untrue and make finding solutions more difficult, and asked members of the council to sound the alarm and worth with other communities to demand solutions at a state level.
“In 40 years of volunteering, I’ve made $500 and a lot of that was in stipends when I first started. I spent that on fuel alone last year, to do this on my time,” Perrin said. “We need help.”
Town Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. and Vice President Sharon Davis each said they supported the organization and it was important to work with the state to develop better long-term solutions. Davis noted that the state is already conducting a rate study, but that the study will not be complete until 2024 and nothing can be done to speed that up.
While their hands are somewhat tied locally, both Davis and Moffitt said they would continue to seek support from state legislators and work with other communities to address the issue. Moffitt said he hopes the council “will be a conduit to help get the ball rolling.”
Moffitt said local residents need to be understanding of the challenges facing the ambulance association and others statewide, and to know insurance companies are the issue.
“This is a medical emergency, 100%, and the state is allowing it to occur in front of their face,” Moffitt said. “Those are the terms, that’s how it needs to be described and it is wrong. They are taking advantage of first responders and their families, and it cannot continue.”
