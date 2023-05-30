HOPKINTON — Interest from a qualified veterans services advocate who does not live in town but would be able to step in and help those in the community has led members of the Town Council to reconsider whether the applicant should be required to be a resident or simply have the town's best interests at heart.
The Hopkinton Town Council set a public hearing for June 20 to consider a proposed ordinance amendment regarding the recently approved veterans service agent position, which proposes a single change to remove a requirement that the volunteer specifically be a full-time resident of Hopkinton.
The purpose of the change was intended to expand the field of candidates in order to provide the greatest benefit possible to town residents, Councilman Robert Burns said at the council’s mid-May meeting.
“I think it’s a good idea myself,” Burns said. “These days, it is hard enough to get people to join commissions and boards. Let’s do what makes sense.”
The decision to remove the requirement comes as members of the council continue to work to establish the position as a volunteer role that could potentially serve any or all of the town’s 550 military veterans.
Members of the Town Council voted unanimously in March to move forward in establishing the veterans service agent position under Chapter 287, Sec. 2-138 of the town’s code of ordinances. The ordinance dictates that the agent appointed by the council would be volunteer and unpaid and would serve a two-year term.
Under the proposed amendment, duties of the veterans service agent would include meeting with families at home or offices, completing benefits applications, aiding in identifying resources, maintaining knowledge or current systems and opportunities, ensuring compliance with state and federal standards, and reporting back to the council on activities. The agent would be responsible for aiding the town’s veterans, both active and retired, with paperwork, insurance, applications and more.
Town Solicitor Stephen Sypole said the ordinance currently requires that the agent selected must have understanding of the community and have served in the U.S. Armed Forces or have relevant experience in administration of veterans benefits and services. He said the only change would be to strike the residential requirement.
“The person would be in a position that doesn’t make any decisions and has no authority other than aiding veterans in town,” he said. “If the council is inclined to appoint someone who is not a resident of town, this minor change would make that possible. Nothing else about ordinance is going to change.”
Sypole stated publicly that he “is aware the council has conducted interviews,” but did not comment further on who or how many applicants may have been interviewed. He indicated that at least one qualified applicant was not a town resident.
The council has conducted interviews in executive sessions, and Council President Michael Geary has indicated that he would like to see the position filled as soon as possible.
“Hopkinton has over 550 veterans, and they are of all ages but are getting a little older,” Geary said in sponsoring the ordinance earlier this year. “If we had someone here to help answer questions or fill out applications; I just feel like it would be good to have someone come in, evaluate the impact and see how it goes. If it is successful then great, and if not then maybe we consider something different down the road.”
