HOPKINTON — Members of the Potter Hill Dam Information Committee are urging project organizers to consider alternative options to removing the dam, a request that the Town Council is prepared to bring to Westerly after the committee expressed concerns the project could impact as many as 70 wells in town.
Committee Chairman James Duksta and member Clifford “Chip” Heil Jr. urged the council last week to take action as soon as possible to set up a meeting with the Westerly Town Council, Westerly Town Manager J. Mark Rooney and other stakeholders to discuss and mitigate the impact of dam removal on river and well water levels throughout the region. The two said this would involve asking Westerly to consider alternatives, including implementing a granite-based project design similar to those used to address repair needs at the Bradford and Kenyon Mill dams.
“The Potter Hill Dam Information Committee is in full agreement that it would be beneficial to utilize a design that would not reduce river levels and avoid an impact to wells,” Duksta said. “We would recommend that the Potter Hill Dam removal follows the same design as the Bradford and Kenyon dam removals, which were large dam removals along the Pawcatuck River that did not reduce the water level. We recommend that approach to eliminate well impact, improve fish passage, remove risk of dam failure and have no loss of wildlife habitat.”
Heil noted that the alternative project design could be a tough sell, as such a project would be considerably more expensive. He said that Westerly would, as he understands it, be well within their right to simply reject the request if they so wanted.
Both Heil and Duksta also said the impact of the project on well owners could potentially exceed the costs of a more expensive project, however, and urged the council to seek “an in-depth, productive discussion” with Westerly officials.
Members of the Town Council agreed unanimously to a consensus allowing the town to draft a letter to the Westerly Town Council in an effort to set a meeting at a mutually agreed upon date in the next month.
The request for a meeting comes as the towns seek to determine the impact of removal of the dam, located near the intersection of Potter Hill Road and River Road, and evaluate the best way to avoid lowering water tables in a way that could create a resource issue for well owners in that section of town.
During an informational meeting in March, Hopkinton residents raised questions about the effect dam removal would have on drinking water and residential wells, as well as a grant-funded project to study ways to improve fish passage and reduce the potential for flooding along the Pawcatuck River, and it led to the formation of the information committee.
During fact-finding sessions that occurred nearly weekly over the past two months, Duksta said the committee determined that straight removal of the dam would be costly to Hopkinton and surrounding communities in many ways. Heil added that the impact to well owners would be most significant.
“We need to figure out how to mitigate negative impacts to our community, the most serious of which is the potential loss of well water for residents,” Heil said. “We can’t sit back and allow something that will cause even one resident to be impacted.”
Duksta said that, according to a 2015 assessment, removal would lead to a river-depth reduction of 4.5 to 6 feet between the Potter Hill Dam and Route 3 bridge; a 3.5- to 4-foot reduction from Route 3 to the Polly Coons Bridge; and a 1.4- to 2.3-foot reduction from the Polly Coons Bridge to the Bradford Dam.
The project would also convert 52 acres of open water into marshy wetlands, and cause 2,001 acres of wetlands to be dewatered altogether. Duksta said this would have a significant impact on numerous well owners, as well as potentially impacting surrounding wildlife habitats as well.
“Moving past the shallow depths, these figures only show averages and do not take into consideration any drought conditions,” he said. “This could have a serious impact on residents within the river basin, especially those with shallow wells."
Town councilors agreed it was time to move forward and asked committee members to join them in discussing the matter with Westerly. Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. said the committee’s volunteers have done considerable work to outline the issue and should be part of the discussion as well.
Moffitt also encouraged the committee to continue to evaluate options, and said the council would seek results of a well-water survey sent out earlier this year. The committee has sought to conduct a second round in the well-water survey after it was revealed that a mailing issue prevented some, including those who would be directly impacted, from properly receiving the survey in the mail.
As the town moves forward, Duksta said it would be essential for officials to work as quickly as possible to address the matter.
“Time is of the essence,” he said. “The project is slated to go for permitting in October of this year. We need to act fast.”
