HOPKINTON — The Town of Hopkinton has a new collaboration with the Town of Richmond with regard to residential waste disposal. The agreement does not affect residents using a commercial waste hauler and paying for curbside pickup.
Hopkinton will no longer use the Town of Westerly for residential waste services. Hopkinton residents may still elect to pay for day passes to continue disposing of waste at the Westerly transfer station.
Beginning Friday, July 1, the Town of Richmond’s Town Hall will distribute placards to Hopkinton residents at no annual cost. Placards will also be distributed on Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, at the Richmond transfer station, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A motor vehicle registration is required for proof of residency.
A tipping fee will be charged, based on the weight of the waste, at the Richmond transfer station. All waste bags will be accepted.
For more information, visit richmondri.com/147/Public-Works.
