HOPKINTON — Fewer than 300 residents cast ballots during the town’s annual budget referendum on Tuesday, but in the end voters chose to approve the $29.24 million proposal for the 2023-24 fiscal year by a margin of just 50 votes.
The Hopkinton budget, which represents a 4.7% increase in new spending including $21.52 million in education funding approved during the Chariho budget referendum in April, was approved by voters, 173-122, during the all day referendum.
For Hopkinton, which had seen its proposed budget rejected a year ago leading to a zero-increase for some town departments and reductions for others, officials said the increase in spending will go a long way to getting the town back on a long-term track.
“I can appreciate the frustration of property taxpayers. I am one myself with not a large income,” Council Vice President Scott Bill Hirst said, both at a recent Town Council meeting and in a letter to the editor. “There is much to be done in Hopkinton.”
The new budget will take effect on July 1.
The approved budget includes $244,428 in new municipal expenditures, a 3.4% increase, and provides the required town contribution of $21.52 million in education funding for the Chariho Regional School District, a 5.4% change over last year.
The Chariho contribution is $1.11 million more than during the current school year, and the school district’s budget was approved at a tri-town referendum with Charlestown and Richmond in early April. The tri-town referendum sets the financial liabilities for each town in the coming fiscal year.
Although spending is up by 4.7%, officials said residents would not necessarily be paying that much more in taxes.
Due to the revaluation process, Hopkinton Town Manager Brian Rosso said the budget would actually reduce the overall tax rate from $18.53 per $1,000 of assessed value to $14.66 per $1,000. For the average homeowner, changes in property values community-wide would result in an estimated 2.5% increase in taxes.
“On a $350,000 home for the prior year, at a tax rate of $18.53, the taxes would be $6,485.50,” Rosso said at a public hearing in April. “The new assessed value, with an average increase of 29.67% per home, would result in the same home being worth $453,850. With a $14.66 rate, that is an increase of $167.87 for the year.”
Tuesday’s referendum drew a low turnout, with only 4.6% of registered voters taking part in the annual referendum. The town has 6,440 registered active voters according to the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s Office.
Two other questions related to town fiscal policies also passed with ease on Tuesday, which officials said will go a long way in protecting the town’s financial interests and infrastructure for years to come.
Voters by a 185-105 tally passed a tax stabilization agreement with Solar Real Estate Holdings LLC that will set a fixed annual payment on the existing solar power generating facility at $97,125 for a term of 20 years.
The agreement for the 13.8-megawatt facility would amount to $2,000 per MW/ac on the real estate and $5,000 MW/ac on the tangible property and would constitute an increase in revenue for Hopkinton compared to what is allowable under current Rhode Island law, officials said.
Residents also approved a measure to borrow up to $1 million for repairs, improvements and landscaping of town roads, bridges and sidewalks. The measure passed overwhelmingly, with 209 supporting and only 85 opposed.
Council President Michael Geary said that as a result of off-setting bonds that will be coming off the books at the end of the current fiscal year, there would be no immediate effect on taxes.
“The new bond payment will not increase the budget or debt service since there are two current outstanding loans set to expire this year,” he said.
