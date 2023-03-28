HOPKINTON — Despite issuing bills totaling $776,000 for ambulance and medical services provided by the Ashaway Ambulance service in 2021, the nonprofit organization received just $113,250.26 in compensation, just 14.5% of billed costs.
With rising costs caused by the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent inflation, ambulance services across the state are struggling to keep the lights on. That is why members of the Hopkinton Town Council are backing a state bill that would improve equality in insurance reimbursements and seek to address a problem that is crippling small-town emergency services.
The council was unanimous in its support for House Bill 6119, an act related to human services and medical assistance. The bill, which was introduced by 10 representatives, including Tina Spears and Megan Cotter, aims to address an inequality that has disproportionately left small towns to pick up the tab for volunteer services.
“Whether it is Ashaway Ambulance, Hope Valley Ambulance … really volunteer ambulances across the state are having lots of problems trying to get paid,” Council President Michael Geary said. “This will put the responsibility back on insurance companies to make sure these are getting paid and they aren’t putting public safety at risk.”
The bill, as presented, would represent a huge step forward in addressing an issue that has led the state to fall to one of the worst in the nation when it comes to reimbursement rates.
In the proposal, legislators note that Rhode Island has slid to 50th in the U.S. when it comes to insurance reimbursement rates. Complicating matters further, the bill argues that the rates have also disproportionately impacted small-town agencies including Ashaway, Hope Valley, Richmond and Charlestown.
“In Providence, the average reimbursement rate for ambulance companies is 25%,” members of the Hopkinton Town Council said in a resolution filed at the state capital. “For the four remaining nonprofit ambulance companies in Washington County it is 14%.”
Last July, Ashaway EMS Committee Chairman Michael Octeau detailed challenges for taxpayers as the organization sought solutions to bring an end to the funding crisis. An injection of cash approved by district ratepayers aided in keeping the organization running. Octeau urged help from legislators to address the underlying issues, however.
The focus was clear: insurance companies are protected and have not been paying their fair share.
“Insurances like Medicare and Medicaid will only pay so much out in these cases, and it isn’t enough to manage the costs associated with our responses,” Octeau said. Based on insurance payments, he said Ashaway received an average of $365 and as little as $128 in some instances.
Without the legislation, the financial struggle is only likely to become worse, leaving communities to front the costs or consider closing ambulance agencies in their community. The latter would be detrimental to suburban communities, officials said. Inflation over the past year has also contributed to rising costs for equipment and supplies.
Geary said the legislation hits at the heart of the issue, and if it is passed could provide solutions for small towns who otherwise simply can’t afford to take on the burden of funding these agencies.
“This would be a big step forward,” Geary said. “Ashaway, Hope Valley, Richmond, Charlestown … it will benefit organizations statewide.”
