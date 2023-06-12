HOPKINTON — Will a nearly comment-free public hearing result in residents passing the proposed 2023-24 fiscal budget? It is an answer that will come during the town’s annual budget referendum on Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Hopkinton Town Hall for an all day vote on the proposed $29.24 million referendum. If approved as presented, the budget would represent a 4.7% increase in new spending including $21.52 million in education funding approved during the Chariho budget referendum with a majority in all three towns.
Town Manager Brian Russo said at a May public hearing that due to the recent revaluation, the overall tax rate would be reduced from $18.53 per $1,000 of assessed value to $14.66 per $1,000. For the average homeowner, changes in property values community-wide would result in an estimated 2.5% increase in taxes.
“On a $350,000 home for the prior year, at a tax rate of $18.53, the taxes would be $6,485.50,” Rosso said. “The new assessed value, with an average increase of 29.67% per home, would result in the same home being worth $453,850. With a $14.66 rate, that is an increase of $167.87 for the year.”
The proposed budget, which was formally sent to referendum on May 8, calls for $244,428 in new municipal expenditures, a 3.4% increase, and provides the required town contribution of $21.52 million in education funding for the Chariho Regional School District, a 5.4% change over last year.
The Chariho contribution is an additional $1.11 million more than the current fiscal year, and the school district’s budget was approved at a tri-town referendum with Charlestown and Richmond in early April. The tri-town referendum sets the financial liabilities for each town in the coming fiscal year.
This year’s referendum will also include two separate questions, a tax stabilization agreement with a commercial solar energy supplier designed to protect the town, and $1 million in bonding, which may be matched by state funds, to address road and bridge-related infrastructure needs.
During the public hearing, Councilman Stephen Moffitt Jr. had cautiously urged support for residents to pass a tax stabilization agreement with Solar Real Estate Holdings LLC, which would set a fixed annual payment on the existing solar power generating facility at $97,125 for a term of 20 years. The agreement for the 13.8-megawatt facility would amount to $2,000 per MW/ac on the real estate and $5,000 MW/ac on the tangible property.
“This would constitute an increase in revenue for Hopkinton compared to what is allowable under current Rhode Island law,” the referendum reads.
The second question added to this year’s referendum is the request to borrow up to $1 million, which would be matched with state funds to conduct construction, renovation, rehabilitation, repair, improvement and landscaping of town roads, bridges and sidewalks.
Council President Michael Geary said that as a result of off-setting bonds that will be coming off the books at the end of the current fiscal year, there would be no immediate impact on taxes.
“The new bond payment will not increase the budget or debt service since there are two current outstanding loans set to expire this year,” the referendum states.
For more information including budget documents and details, visit hopkintonri.org.
