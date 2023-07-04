HOPKINTON — The town’s Economic Development Commission will soon be able to meet for the first time since 2006, but it will begin meeting with less than the five volunteers to fill the whole board and without the benefit of any nonresidents.
Concerns from residents over the past couple days paired with a desire to move forward quickly and without controversy led the Hopkinton Town Council to unanimously approve a measure reducing the number of members from seven to five and calling on the committee to seat a chairperson, vice chairperson and secretary in order to begin meeting. The council also unanimously struck down a provision that would have allowed the EDC to include up to two members who were nonresidents, but taxpayers and business owners with a “vested interest” in the community.
That doesn’t necessarily mean that the council couldn’t use nonresidents on the commission based on the current language within the ordinance, Town Solicitor Stephen Sypole said, but several members including Councilwoman Sharon Davis, Councilman Stephen Moffitt Jr. and Vice President Scott Bill Hirst objected to the concept.
“Everything sits dead in this town. Everyone says ‘yes, we need businesses’ but when it comes time to discuss things, it gets swept under the rug,” said Councilman Robert Burns, who sponsored the ordinance amendments. “What is most important here is that we need lower numbers so that we can have three members appointed, get a quorum and get started.”
The approval came following a public hearing and lengthy council discussion on June 20, which led to the concept of having “no more than two people who have an existing business interest in the town” serve on the commission. Burns said the purpose was to promote EDC activity and discussion, noting that none of the five members are granted any voting power, instead acting only as an advisory board.
Town officials said that, as of July 3, there has been one individual appointed to the board and two others have submitted applications.
Despite early support to consider the nonresident addendum further on June 20, council members were adamantly opposed to aspects after hearing from both local residents and officials in surrounding communities.
Moffitt said he does not think it sets the right precedent to appoint nonresidents, even though it does not appear it is restricted by charter, and further noted that he believes the town will be able to fill seats with residents instead of relying on those who live elsewhere.
“If it has not been active since 2006, then I don’t think that adding nonresident people is going to make the difference,” Moffitt said.
“Personally, I am reluctant to believe that it’s not possible to have a thriving EDC without nonresidents,” he continued.
Hirst, who noted the importance of recruiting volunteers, suggested that the town could also consider other options to help enhance economic development such as directing questions to the town planner, as well as asking town staff to recruit. Council President Michael Geary disagreed, however, and said that he could not support any concept which would put more work or responsibilities on already overworked staff.
Geary noted that while a planner could assist with development questions well enough, they are not trained to provide financial advice that could have legal implications for a business owner and it would be unfair to ask them to do so.
“I am not using staff to do this. I refuse to, they already have enough on their plates,” he said. “It is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve heard to have the planner take over as economic development director.”
Instead Geary said council members need to spend more time engaging residents and urging people to be more active in the community and local government. He challenged Hirst to take lead on the issue.
“In nine terms sat on town council, what has been done with EDC?” he said. “What is going to happen, I predict now, is this goddamn committee is going to sit, just as it has. We need to do more to move it forward.”
