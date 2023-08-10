HOPKINTON — The final years of Hope Valley resident Velma Clinton's life often revolved around a schedule set by her favorite animals. She would walk the same 3-mile route daily in order to see and feed all the dogs, cats and horses throughout the neighborhood.
After her death, it appears that the enthusiastic animal-lover’s spirit will live on in the community for years to come thanks to a donation that will likely provide the community with the money it needs to perform much-needed repairs and renovations for the Hopkinton Animal Control Facility on Woodville Road.
The Hopkinton Town Council voted 4-0 on Monday evening, with Councilwoman Sharon Davis absent, to allow Town Manager Brian Rosso to use Clinton donation funding for preliminary engineering and design for facility upgrades. The costs are anticipated to run in the range of $25,000, with work to be completed by the town’s engineering firm, Crossman Engineering Inc. of Warwick, or a qualified subcontractor.
“It has been a long, well-known fact in town that upgrades are needed. I reached out to a few residents, and I am in complete support of Brian as our town manager moving this project forward,” said Councilman Robert Burns.
“With this, I would like to see us possibly partner with Stand Up For Animals. They have a lot to offer in this situation and I think they will provide us with some viable options,” he continued. “It may not be a facility as big as
The funding comes after years of discussions about how to address needs at the facility. The Hopkinton Animal Control Facility was built at its current location in 1990, but a lack of funding for maintenance or expansion over the years has left a glaring need in the community after 33 years, officials said.
Late last year, however, the town received notice it would receive a $1.25 million gift from Clinton. The gift did come with a catch, however — the town had to find a way to use it to benefit the animals in the community.
Clinton’s close friends, several of whom attended Monday’s meeting, applauded the decision to begin moving forward and praised the council for honoring Clinton’s wishes. Denise Kugler, a resident and friend who first met Clinton over 50 years ago, said she would be proud to see that her money is going to provide a long-term shelter for the community.
“When I was kid, I still remember helping (Velma) take in feral cats and feeding them,” she said. “She put a shed up on the property, and there would be like 50 cats all around, where we would help to put the food, water and milk out to keep them going. She would love for this to go to them.”
Caryn Mitchell, president and treasurer for Stand Up for Animals, which is based in Westerly, said that a walk-through of the shelter earlier this year showed clearly which needs existed and what kind of features would be required in a renovation.
Mitchell said with the new shelter, the community would have desperately needed resources in order to accommodate a growing residential and pet population. The current facility is unable to house cats due to space and resource issues, leading to many having to be fostered or relocated immediately, and there are no runs for dogs.
The project would not only address these issues, but Mitchell said the preliminary concepts also call for the development of living areas and a sanctuary for cats, as well as space for a veterinarian to work if needed. Mitchell added that, with a partnership, SUFA could potentially help out if should costs exceed those given by Clinton’s gift.
“Animals who are in need of shelter deserve better and should be afforded better conditions than they have right now at the Hopkinton Animal Shelter,” she said.
Burns and fellow Councilman Stephen Moffitt Jr. said they look forward to working with SUFA to develop viable long-term solutions at the facility.
“I am all for having us go in this direction,” Moffit said. “I do not think we could put a number on it now, but if we have appropriate options and input, then we can work with those numbers, come back and make a more informed decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.