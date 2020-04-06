RICHMOND — Firefighters on Sunday morning doused a blaze that erupted in a car parked at the Preserve Club & Residences on Kingstown Road.
The Sunday morning fire, which occurred around 8 a.m., erupted in the parking lot of a residential section of the property, which is located adjacent to the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club. Officials said when firefighters with the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department arrived, they found a Porsche full engulfed in flames.
Firefighters worked quickly to contain and extinguish the blaze, which occurred 30 feet of a residential building, and were able to prevent the flames from spreading. No injuries were reported in the response.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, officials said. The cause is under investigation through the Rhode Island State Fire Marshals Office and the Richmond Police Department.
— Jason Vallee
